Top 3 Grass Court Players of all time

Only one of the three is still playing. Read on to find out.

Grass court surface is widely considered as the fastest of all the tennis courts. This surface is usually associated with Wimbledon which happens ever year in the month of July. some of the all time greats have enjoyed a huge success on grass court tournaments. The court is slippery and is known for its uneven bounce because of the grass.

Until 1975, three of the four grand slams were played on grass courts. Today, while the other two grand slams ( US Open and Australian Open ) are being played on hard courts, Wimbledon is the only grand slam still being played on grass courts. The grass court season is relatively very small, with only few tournaments that happen before Wimbledon.

Roger Federer is one of the greatest players to ever play on grass

Grass court favors players with good serve because of the low bounce and the faster pace. The maintenance cost of grass court is higher than that of a clay court or a hard court. A grass court favors serve and volley style of play. We look at 3 players who enjoyed high amount of success on grass court.

#3 Rod Laver

Rod Laver is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He was a player who did well on any court he played. He holds the record for most number of singles titles in tennis history.

He won 11 grand slam titles and is also the only player to achieve calendar-year grand slam twice in the career, winning it in 1962 and 1969. He is the only one to achieve it in open era. Laver was part of of five Davis Cup winning Australian teams. Rod Laver did extremely well on grass court and won 4 Wimbledon titles, 2 in open era and 2 in amateur era. Both the times he achieved calendar-year grand slam, three ( US Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open ) of the four grand slams have been won on grass court.

Rod Laver was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1981. The centre court at Melbourne Park, where Australian Open is played has been named as Rod Laver Arena in his honour.