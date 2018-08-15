Top 3 men's singles tennis players of the present era

Souvik Sengupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 321 // 15 Aug 2018, 13:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The men's singles tennis event is one of the most popular individual sporting disciplines in the world. The game of tennis has been able to produce champion players from different parts of the world.

Tennis has not only produced legendary sportsmen, but also witnessed some of the greatest sporting duels. The great duels between Ilie Nastase-Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg-John McEnroe, Pete Sampras-Andre Agassi and Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal got etched in the minds of the tennis lovers across the globe.

In this article, we will discuss in details about the achievements of the three men's tennis legends of the present era, viz. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

#3 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Novak Djokovic is one of the best tennis players in the history of the game. He has already won 13 Grand Slams in his illustrious career. He has been the most consistent player across different surfaces, thus winning all four Grand Slams.

Playing in an era, where the all time greats of the game, like Nadal and Federer were at their prime, whatever Djokovic has already achieved, is remarkable.

What is more amazing is that, he has a better head-to-head record, against both Nadal and Federer. Djokovic occupied the number 1 spot in the ATP Rankings for a total of 223 weeks, which is the 5th highest in the all-time list. Although Nadal and Federer were present in the circuit, Djokovic was the number one tennis player for 122 consecutive weeks in the 2014-2016 period, which speaks volumes about his ability.

Being only 31 years old, Djokovic has a lot of tennis left in him and he will surely end his career as an all time great.

#2 Rafael Nadal (Spain)

'The King of Clay Court', Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest tennis players, the game has ever seen. With a whopping 11 French Open titles in his kitty, Nadal has established himself as the undisputed king of claycourt. He has won a total of 17 Grand Slam titles, and is placed 2nd in the all time list of Grand Slam winners.

His unbelievable retrieving capabilities and style of play has made him a cult figure in modern tennis. In his memorable duels with Federer, Nadal mostly enjoys an upper hand.

He is presently ranked the number 1 tennis player in the world, a position he has occupied for almost 200 weeks in his entire career.

Because of his style of play, Nadal has been a little injury prone. But if he is able to stay fit, then he has a lot more to achieve in the years to come.

1 / 2 NEXT