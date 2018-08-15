Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 men's singles tennis players of the present era

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
321   //    15 Aug 2018, 13:20 IST

2017 ATP 1000 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8

The men's singles tennis event is one of the most popular individual sporting disciplines in the world. The game of tennis has been able to produce champion players from different parts of the world.

Tennis has not only produced legendary sportsmen, but also witnessed some of the greatest sporting duels. The great duels between Ilie Nastase-Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg-John McEnroe, Pete Sampras-Andre Agassi and Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal got etched in the minds of the tennis lovers across the globe.

In this article, we will discuss in details about the achievements of the three men's tennis legends of the present era, viz. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

#3 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Western & Southern Open - Day 3

Novak Djokovic is one of the best tennis players in the history of the game. He has already won 13 Grand Slams in his illustrious career. He has been the most consistent player across different surfaces, thus winning all four Grand Slams.

Playing in an era, where the all time greats of the game, like Nadal and Federer were at their prime, whatever Djokovic has already achieved, is remarkable.

What is more amazing is that, he has a better head-to-head record, against both Nadal and Federer. Djokovic occupied the number 1 spot in the ATP Rankings for a total of 223 weeks, which is the 5th highest in the all-time list. Although Nadal and Federer were present in the circuit, Djokovic was the number one tennis player for 122 consecutive weeks in the 2014-2016 period, which speaks volumes about his ability.

Being only 31 years old, Djokovic has a lot of tennis left in him and he will surely end his career as an all time great.

#2 Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018

'The King of Clay Court', Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest tennis players, the game has ever seen. With a whopping 11 French Open titles in his kitty, Nadal has established himself as the undisputed king of claycourt. He has won a total of 17 Grand Slam titles, and is placed 2nd in the all time list of Grand Slam winners.

His unbelievable retrieving capabilities and style of play has made him a cult figure in modern tennis. In his memorable duels with Federer, Nadal mostly enjoys an upper hand.

He is presently ranked the number 1 tennis player in the world, a position he has occupied for almost 200 weeks in his entire career.

Because of his style of play, Nadal has been a little injury prone. But if he is able to stay fit, then he has a lot more to achieve in the years to come.


1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
2018 US Open Spain Tennis Switzerland Tennis Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Leisure Reading
Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
5 oldest male Grand Slam finalists of the Open Era
RELATED STORY
10 all-time Tennis greats and the trophies missing from...
RELATED STORY
5 times tennis players imitated other players
RELATED STORY
Five epic Fedal battles
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Masters 1000 matches between Roger Federer and...
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's best quotes about each...
RELATED STORY
5 singles players who have won an Olympic gold but never...
RELATED STORY
5 tournaments that Rafael Nadal won without dropping a set
RELATED STORY
Top 5 battles between Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: 4 Players Who Will Be Missed
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us