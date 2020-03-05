Top 3 most successful players at Indian Wells

Dominic Thiem celebrates his first Masters 1000 title at 2019 Indian Wells

Since Stefan Edberg beat a teen Andre Agassi in the first-ever Masters 1000 final at Indian Wells in 1990, 15 different players have triumphed at the first Masters tournament on the tennis calendar.

Dominic Thiem became the latest player to join the legion of Indian Wells champions. The Austrian beat Roger Federer in three sets to win the 2019 edition of the tournament, in the process becoming the 67th different player to lift a Masters 1000 title.

Among 15 different players to have won the Indian Wells title in the Masters 1000 era, seven players have lifted multiple titles at the tournament. On that note, let us meet the 3 most successful players at Indian Wells.

#3 Rafael Nadal (3 titles; 54-10 match win record)

Rafael Nadal

One of only three players to have won 50 matches at Indian Wells, Rafael Nadal is a three-time winner at the first Masters 1000 tournament on the tennis calendar.

Nadal lost to Argentina's Agustin Calleri in a third-set tiebreak in the third round on his tournament debut in 2004. He then lost to James Blake in straight sets in his first Indian Wells semifinal in 2006.

The Spaniard lifted his first title at the tournament in 2007 by beating first-time Masters 1000 finalist Novak Djokovic. He has subsequently produced title runs at Indian Wells in 2009 (beat Andy Murray) and in 2013 (beat Juan Martin del Potro).

Nadal is on a four-match winning streak at the tournament after beating Karen Khachanov in two tiebreak sets in the 2019 quarterfinals, before withdrawing from his semifinal against Roger Federer owing to an injury.

