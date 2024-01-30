Top 5 Australian Open 2024 outfits ft Naomi Osaka and Andrey Rublev

The 2024 Australian Open has set the tone for another stem-winding year on the tennis circuit. Women’s World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka defended her title without breaking a sweat and captured her second Major crown in Melbourne. On the men’s side, World No. 4 Jannik Sinner delivered as promised and lifted the men’s singles title, defeating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and Daniil Medvedev in the finals.

Amidst the desire, tenacity and resilience on display, players also elevated their style quotient. While Naomi Osaka made a subtle yet impactful return in a glittery black ensemble, Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka and World No. 5 Andrey Rublev took it a step further by wearing their own clothing lines.

Alycia Parks donned an all-white outfit, expressing early grass season feels and Marta Kostyuk still stayed true to the essence of the Barbie fever last year, opting for a hot pink dress on the sunny blue courts of Melbourne.

On that note, let's take a look at five outfits which stood out among others at the 2024 Australian Open.

#5 Grigor Dimitrov: Going green with Lacoste

2024 Australian Open - Day 5

Grigor Dimitrov has been one of the most in-form players on the men’s tour in the last few months. After signing up with Lacoste as his official sponsor at the 2023 French Open, the duo debuted with a dynamic green outfit at the Australian Open. It included minimal yet sharp aesthetics around the T-shirt collar, and the Bulgarian kept his look neat by wearing Nike shoes, a wristband and a cap all in flawless white shades.

The 32-year-old fan favourite began the new season on the perfect note, capturing his first title in six years at the Brisbane International. He continued his rich vein of form at the Australian Open and outfoxed the likes of Marton Fucsovics and Thanasi Kokkinakis en route to the third round. Despite a spirited effort against youngster Nuno Borges, Dimitrov couldn’t hurdle past the Portuguese, and bowed out in fourth round 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6).

#4 Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu prepares to return a serve at the Aus Open 2024 - Day 5

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu made her return to the women’s tour after eight months at the 2024 ASB Classic. She began her new season with a win but registered early exits in Auckland and Melbourne.

Raducanu chose a vibrant yellow Nike outfit this time around at the Australian Open. She paired the same with ivory white Nike Shoes and completed the look with white wrist bands, a white cap and her trademark golden bracelet. Fans were quick to appreciate the youngster's pleasant choice and glad to see her back in action on the main tour.

The 21-year-old began her campaign at the Australian Open cruising past Shelby Rogers, but couldn't beat Yafan Chang in the second round. She will be eager to have a solid season this time around after a dreadful year in 2023 filled with injuries.

#3 Andrey Rublev: Debuting with Rublo at the Australian Open

2024 Australian Open - Day 10

World No. 5 Andre Rublev made a strong style statement at the 2024 Australian Open. He opted for a detailed graphic, blue and black outfit from his own clothing line, Rublo. The Russian launched the company on his social media accounts recently and shared that he wanted to signify Equality, Hope, and Kindness, through his collection and help people worldwide.

Making his eighth appearance in Melbourne, Rublev powered through to the quarterfinals, outsmarting top competitors such as Christopher Eubanks, Sebastian Korda and Alex De Minaur. He ran out of gas against Jannik Sinner in the last eight and succumbed to a straight set loss 4-6, 6-7(5), 3-6.

#2 Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff in action in Melbourne - Day 12

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff made a bright start to the season, defending her title at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The American was two wins away from getting the job done in Melbourne, but fell short against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Gauff opted for yellow and navy blue colours at the Australian Open in partnership with New Balance, her official sponsor. The look demonstrated her high-octane athleticism and powerful all-round game on the tennis court. She also donned her signature collection of New Balance shoes, called the Coco CG1 and a blue New Balance bandana to complete her outfit.

#1 Naomi Osaka: Returning to the big leagues in style

Naomi Osaka in action on the main tour - Day 2

Lastly, Naomi Osaka caught the shutterbugs attention with her gleaming black and gold outfit by Nike at the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 returned to the women's tour this year after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, due to her maternity leave.

She had been training to compete at the highest level since the past few months and kicked off her new season with a win, but chalked up early exits at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open.

Osaka thanked Nike for the exceptional black outfit and felt gutted to not make a significant impact in Melbourne. She took to her Instagram account to apologise to Nike and promised to show off the outfit in good light at future events.

"Thank you @nike. I'm sorry I couldn't show off the oufit longer. I'll do better next time," Osaka captioned her Instagram story,"

