Top 5 bold on-court celebrations ft. Novak Djokovic and Danielle Collins

Tennis brings out emotions in both the players and the fans. Over the years, many tennis stars have expressed their happiness in different ways after winning a match. Some players like to bow down to the crowd and thank them for their support, while others let out a huge roar to show their happiness.

Here is a list of the top 5 bold on-court celebrations by famous tennis stars that left the fans stunned.

#5. Radek Stepanek - 'The Worm'

Throughout his career, Radek Stepanek has been one of the most quirky figures on the tennis circuit. The former Czech star was well-known for his unorthodox celebrations and often entertained the crowd with his style.

During Legg Mason Tennis Classic 2011, Stepanek defeated Gael Monfils in the final and brought out the 'worm' celebration on-court. Later, the Czech star admitted that it was one of his favorite dance moves and he wanted to celebrate his title in style.

The fans were left stunned by the Czech's on-court celebration and it was an instant hit.

#4. Jo-Wilfred Tsonga - Spin and Dance

Jo-Wilfred Tsonga has been one of the most entertaining tennis stars of all time. The Frenchman has thrilled the crowd with his fancy shots and iconic celebrations throughout his career.

During his Wimbledon run in 2014, Tsonga faced Sam Querrey, in what turned out to be one of the longest matches of the season. The duo played out a five-set thriller, which Tsong eventually won 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-3, 14-12.

A special win called for a special celebration and Tsonga dove into an epic 'Spin and Dance' celebration to enjoy his victory on the court. The charismatic Frenchman jumped with delight and spun around on-court as he gathered applause from people in the stands.

#3. Novak Djokovic - Shirt tear celebration

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were involved in an epic five-setter in the final of the Australian Open 2012. The Serbian ended up winning after more than five hours to claim another Australian Open title.

After his win, Djokovic let out a huge roar and tore off his shirt on-court. The Serbian was greeted with huge applause from the crowd and Djokovic was in the limelight.

Later in 2023, Djokovic brought out the celebration again after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Masters final. The 36-year-old has made a name for himself due to his iconic celebrations after epic wins.

Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Masters

#2. Daniil Medvedev - Dead Fish celebration

Daniil Medvedev won the US Open title in 2021 to secure his maiden Grand Slam title. Moments after winning the match point, the Russian dropped to the floor with his tongue out acting as a dead fish, to celebrate his win.

While the on-court celebration felt odd at first, the Russian later elaborated on it, admitting it was something he picked up from FIFA. Speaking after the match, he told reporters:

“I like to play FIFA. I like to play PlayStation. It’s called the ’dead fish’ celebration. If you know your opponent when you play FIFA, many times you’re going to do this. You’re going to score a goal, you’re up 5-0, you do this one."

#1. Danielle Collins - Blowing a kiss towards the crowd

Danielle Collins was involved in a fiery clash with Victoria Azarenka at the Italian Open. The American was unhappy with the crowd's behavior throughout her match and even got into an argument with a cameraman.

Somebody in the crowd cheered when Collins missed her first serve and the American was visibly frustrated. Later, the 30-year-old sarcastically encouraged the crowd to boo her as the hostile atmosphere continued.

Danielle Collins had the last laugh, however, after she won the match against Azarenka. Moments after winning the match point, Collins blew a kiss to the crowd, which was met by a chorus of boos.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback