Top 5 French Open 2023 outfits ft. Casper Ruud, Elina Svitolina

The 2023 French Open was a thrilling event that showcased not only the exceptional tennis skills of the world's top players but also their unique and eye-catching outfits.

The tournament culminated in Iga Swiatek claiming the women's singles title and Novak Djokovic securing the men's singles trophy, further solidifying their positions as dominant forces in the world of tennis.

While the Pole tennis sensation claimed her fourth Grand Slam title, the Serb superstar created history by becoming the first man in the Open Era to win 23 Grand Slam titles.

However, the French Open was not just about the champions; it was also a stage for players to express their individuality and make bold fashion statements. On that note, let's take a look at five players, in no particular order, who captured the attention of photographers and fans worldwide with their distinctive fashion choices:

#5 Sloane Stephens: A Colorful Array in Paris

Sloane Stephens made a bold statement at the French Open with her colorful outfits sponsored by FP Movement apparel. Throughout the claycourt Major, she donned a variety of vibrant colors, including red, blue, pink, and olive green.

Each outfit was a testament to her lively personality and added a splash of color to the clay courts. Stephens' outfits were not only visually striking but also functional, allowing her to move freely and comfortably during her matches.

The American began her campaign breezing past Karolina Pliskova and followed it up with hardfought victories over the likes of Varvara Gracheva and Yulia Putintseva in the next two rounds. However, she fell short against reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who outclassed her in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4 in the fourth round.

#4 Grigor Dimitrov: A fresh start at the French Open with Lacoste

Grigor Dimitrov's long-term partnership with Nike came to an end, and the Bulgarian player found a new home with Lacoste. This change proved to be a breath of fresh air for him, as his charisma shone through in his stylish Lacoste outfits.

The clean lines and classic design of his attire allowed the former World No. 3 to exude confidence and elegance on the court. His new look featured a green and white essemble with a hint of yellow on the trademark Lacoste collared T-shits. The outfit was a perfect match for Dimitrov's graceful playing style.

The Bulgarian chalked up solid wins over the likes of Skatov Timofey, Emil Ruusuvuori, and Daniel Altmaier en route to the fourth round of the French Open, but couldn't fend off 22nd seed Alexander Zverev. The German outclassed him in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

#3 Casper Ruud: A Bold Statement with Yonex

Casper Ruud turned heads with his unique outfit from Yonex at the French Open. The Norwegian player wore a blue t-shirt with an eye-catching orange shoulder accent, paired with striped pyjama shorts.

This bold combination of colors and patterns showcased Ruud's fearless approach to fashion and made him stand out on the court. It also reminded fans of a similar outfit Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka had worn during his title-winning run in 2015.

The fourth seed had an excellent campaign in Paris and will feel gutted to have not captured his maiden Grand Slam title. He defeated top players such as Nikolas Jarry, Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev en route to the final but couldn't outlast third seed Novak Djokovic. The Serb once again proved his mettle on the big stage and scored a sensational straight win against Ruud in the title round.

#2 Elina Svitolina: A New Beginning with Paka

Following her return from maternity leave, Elina Svitolina made a notable change in her sponsorship by parting ways with Nike and introducing the Ukrainian brand Paka at the French Open. Her outfit was a perfect blend of style and functionality, allowing her to move effortlessly on the court while looking chic.

The Paka ensemble was a testament to Svitolina's commitment to promoting her home country's talent and supporting local businesses. Fans around the world also compared her black and yellow themed attire to a superhero suit.

The Ukranian made her first appearance in a Major tournament since featuring at the 2022 Australian Open. She surprised on-goers with her performance, powering through to the quarterfinals with emphatic wins over the likes of Martina Trevisan, Storm Sanders, Anna Blinkova and Daria Kasatkina. Her inspirational run finally came to an end at the hands of Belarusian No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who outfoxed her in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

#1 Marta Kostyuk: Elegance and Sophistication in Wilson

Marta Kostyuk looked stunning in the sophisticated navy Wilson Tennis outfit she donned at the 2023 French Open. The dress featured an elegant pleated skirt and a practical front zipper, allowing for adjustable coverage. Adding a touch of playfulness, a stylish lower back cutout was accentuated by a striped band, creating a cool and fashionable look.

Kostyuk's outfit was a perfect blend of elegance and modernity, making her stand out on the court. Unfortunately, her first-round exit at the hands of second seed Aryna Sabalenka meant that fans didn't get to see more of her stylish attire.

The 2023 French Open was not only a showcase of incredible tennis skills but also a display of unique and fashionable outfits. From Sloane Stephens' colorful array to Marta Kostyuk's elegant Wilson dress, these players proved that style and performance can go hand in hand.

As the world of tennis continues to evolve, fans can expect to see even more creative and innovative outfits on the court in the future.

