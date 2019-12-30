Top 5 Grand Slam finals from the 2010s decade

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Djokovic won his 15th Grand Slam of the 2010s decade at 2019 Wimbledon

The Big 3 of men's tennis - Novak Djokovic (15), Rafael Nadal (13) and Roger Federer (5) in that order - scooped up the bulk of the Grand Slam titles on offer in the decade that was 2010 to 2019.

Djokovic's epic win over Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final from championship points down marked the Serb's 15th Grand Slam title in this period, which tied Federer's record of 15 Grand Slam titles in the 2000s.

You may also like: Was Federer of the 2000s a more dominant player than Djokovic of the 2010s?

But it was the other member of tennis' famed Big 3 trifecta, Nadal, who recorded the best Grand Slam match wins record (160-16, 91%) during the 2010s decade. Nadal extended his record haul of titles at the French Open to 12 in 2019.

Federer, meanwhile, equaled the Spaniard's record for most Grand Slam finals at a tournament by reaching a 12th title match at 2019 Wimbledon.

Apart from the Big 3, only Andy Murray (3), Stan Wawrinka (3) and Marin Cilic (1) picked up Grand Slam titles during the 2010s decade. Wawrinka went 3/3 in his first 3 Slam finals before going down to Nadal in the 2017 French Open final, while Murray became the first player to go 0/5 in Australian Open finals when he lost to Djokovic in the 2016 title match.

During the decade, three finals at the Australian Open, none at the French Open, and two each at Wimbledon and the US Open went the distance. On that note, let us have a look at the five most memorable Grand Slam finals from the decade that was 2010 to 2019.

#5 2014 Wimbledon: Djokovic beat Federer 6-7(9), 6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4

Djokovic beat Federer for his second Wimbledon title in 2014

Reaching his third Wimbledon final in four years, Djokovic faced seven-time champion Roger Federer in the 2014 title match. It was Federer's first foray to the title round at a Grand Slam in exactly two years, since the Swiss won a record-equaling seventh title at SW19.

In a competitive opening set, Federer saved two set points before winning a 9-7 tiebreak and taking first blood in his ninth Wimbledon final. The Swiss maestro then lost his serve for only the second time in the tournament as Djokovic broke to restore parity at a set apiece.

Advertisement

The third set, like the first, also did not feature any breaks of serve. In the ensuing tiebreak, it was the Serb who was the more clinical of the duo as he took a crucial two sets to one lead.

Leading 2-1 in the fourth, Djokovic broke for a 3-1 lead. Federer then broke Djokovic for the first time in the match to get back on serve, only to lose his own serve in the very next game.

The Serb consolidated his break for a 5-2 lead and stood a game away from the title. But Federer responded with a run of five games to force a decider, much to the delight of a capacity Wimbledon crowd eager to witness Federer lift a record eighth title at the tournament.

However, Federer failed to ride his momentum in the fifth, failing to convert a break point at 3-3. He saved two break points to hold for 4-4, and then sent an uncharacteristic overhead smash into the net which would have given him a 15-30 opening on the Djokovic serve.

Djokovic held for 5-4 and converted the first of two championships points in the next game on Federer's serve. In the process, he became the 11th player in the Open Era to win multiple Wimbledon titles, and the first to do so since Nadal (2008, 2010).

1 / 5 NEXT