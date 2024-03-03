Top 5 matches from the underrated Roger Federer-Andy Murray rivalry

Andy Murray not only enjoys the status of being a part of the 'Big 4' but has also been commended for his tenacity in terms of cruising past injuries and engaging in unforgettable clashes against the legends of tennis.

Continuing on, one of the Brit's most iconic rivalries is with Roger Federer, a huge name in international tennis and the first member of the 'Big 4' to retire from the sport.

With Murray recently admitting that he might have only a “few months” left in his career, let’s take a walk down memory lane through the top 5 matches from the Roger Federer-Andy Murray rivalry:

Top 5 matches between Roger Federer and Andy Murray:

#5 Cincinnati Masters 2014 QF

Andy Murray in action at the 2014 Western & Southern Open

Before setting up a semifinal encounter against Canadian Milos Raonic, second seed Roger Federer defeated eighth seed Andy Murray in straight sets at the quarterfinals of the 2014 Cincinnati Masters.

Against the Swiss’ powerful serves and a firm response to six challenging break points, Murray lost the first set 3-6 despite having a 3-1 lead at the start of the match.

In the second set, though, the Brit bounced back, taking a commanding 4-1 lead. However, Federer countered strongly, turning the tables to secure a 5-4 lead, eventually clinching the set with a 7-5 victory, asserting his dominance as the then World No. 2.

#4 Shanghai Masters 2012 SF

The duo pictured at the 2012 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Andy Murray defeated Radek Stepanek to secure a spot in the semifinal against top seed Roger Federer at the 2012 Shanghai Masters.

With two rain delays following three straight double faults by Federer in the first set, Murray maintained a consistent performance that helped him stay ahead of his opponent. The Brit eventually won the match with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Before this triumph against the Swiss player, Murray made history by winning the 2012 US Open, defeating Novak Djokovic and becoming the first Brit since Fred Perry to claim a Grand Slam singles title.

However, Djokovic sought revenge against the former World No. 1 in China, defeating him 5-7, 7-6(11), 6-3 to secure the ATP Masters 1000 title.

#3 Australian Open 2013 SF

Roger Federer and Andy Murray pictured at the 2013 Australian Open - Day 12

With an intense scoreline of 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2, Roger Federer lost the semifinals of the 2013 Australian Open to Andy Murray despite having a 3-0 lead in the encounters they had previously had at Grand Slam tournaments.

With Murray serving for the match in the fourth set, Federer challenged his opponent to an exhilarating tiebreak, pushing the match to five sets. However, it was the Brit who had the last laugh after four hours of play.

Murray then lost to Novak Djokovic in the final in four sets. The Serb's victory marked him as the first man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open three consecutive times.

#2 Wimbledon 2012 final

Roger Federer after winning his seventh Wimbledon title in 2012

Andy Murray stepped onto the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with a dream shared by many of his fellow Englishmen – to win a Major, especially one on home ground, in the Open Era.

In what is regarded as one of the most memorable matches in the history of the grasscourt Major and the careers of the two tennis stars, Roger Federer won 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4, equaling Pete Sampras’ record of seven Wimbledon titles.

Despite a noteworthy performance, backed by the hopes of thousands of people, Murray could not stand his ground against Federer and his powerful forehands and brilliant footwork at SW19.

Following the loss, a tearful Murray was quoted as saying (via BBC):

"Everybody always talks about the pressure of playing at Wimbledon, but it's not the people watching - they make it incredible."

"There are mixed emotions. Most of them are negative. The reaction from the crowd was great. I felt like I was playing for the nation and I couldn't quite do it," he added.

#1 London Olympics 2012

London Olympics 2012

Andy Murray and Roger Federer met at the final of the 2012 London Olympics just four weeks after the latter beat the former at Wimbledon, representing Great Britain and Switzerland, respectively.

After winning the longest tennis match against Juan Martin del Potro in Olympic history, Federer was outplayed by Murray in a 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 victory which helped the Brit secure his maiden Olympic gold.

Furthermore, Murray continued his success by defending the title for his country at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. This made him the only player in tennis history to win two consecutive gold medals in the singles event at the Olympics.

