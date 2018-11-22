Top 5 men's tennis players of 2018

Zverev with the Tour Finals trophy

The 2018 tennis season concluded just a few days ago in London with Alexander Zverev defeating Novak Djokovic to win the ATP World Tour Finals.

The season had it all, with a lot of exciting matches taking place, the "Big 3" asserting their dominance in the Grand Slams, a few unexpected players rising up the ranks, a few big players falling down in the rankings, and a lot more.

While Roger Federer won the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, Rafael Nadal won the French Open, and Novak Djokovic went on to win Wimbledon and the US Open titles.

The Serb finished the year as the world no. 1 as well despite being ranked no. 22 in June. Apart from these three, there were many other players who shone throughout the season.

So, let's take a look at the top 5 men's players of the year:

Honourable mentions:

Kevin Anderson and John Isner.

#5 Alexander Zverev

The young German prodigy continued his good run of form from last year, performing quite consistently this year as well. However, he would have hoped to have performed better in the Grand Slams, with his best result coming at the French Open, where he reached the quarter-final.

Nonetheless, his performance at the Masters and the 500s were quite good. He won the third Masters title of his career at Madrid, defeating Dominic Thiem in the final. He came close to winning the Rome title as well but fell to Nadal at the final hurdle. He won the Washington Open title as well later on in the year.

He qualified for the World Tour Finals as the world no. 4 and played some exceptional tennis against Djokovic in the final to win the biggest trophy of his career.

Come 2019, he will hope for better results at the Grand Slam level.

