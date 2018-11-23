×
Top 5 upsets of 2018 in men's tennis

Rajdeep Singh
Top 5 / Top 10
27   //    23 Nov 2018, 23:58 IST

2018 Australian Open - Day 8
2018 Australian Open - Day 8

The 2018 tennis season was action-packed with some great performances throughout the year. While Alexander Zverev came out on top in the World Tour Finals, it was his opponent Novak Djokovic who ended the year as the world no. 1.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal too had a great season, winning the Australian Open and French Open respectively.

However, along the way, there were times when things did not go according to plan, with a few lower ranked players defying the odds to come out on top against much higher ranked opponents.

There were plenty of upsets this year, a lot of which happened in the first half of the season.

In this article, we take a look at the top 5 upsets of the men's tennis season in 2018:

Special mentions:

Taro Daniel def. Novak Djokovic - Miami Masters Round of 64

Borna Coric def. Roger Federer - Halle Final

Guido Pella def. Marin Cilic- Wimbledon Round 2

Marius Copil def. Alexander Zverev - Basel Semifinals

#5 Hyeon Chung vs Novak Djokovic - Australian Open Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic was coming off a six-month injury layoff and was looking to get back into his groove. He came out victorious in the first three rounds but was not looking his best.

He was up against Korean youngster Hyeon Chung in the fourth round and was expected to come out victorious against the then 21-year-old.

However, Chung stunned Djokovic in straight sets to qualify for the next round and send the Serb packing. Djokovic might not have been on top of his game but Chung played some exceptional tennis to knock him out.

He went on to defeat Tennys Sandgren in the quarters but had to retire mid-match against Federer in the semis due to blisters.

Result: Hyeon Chung def. Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-5, 7-6





A profile for my tennis articles
