Toronto 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (6) Casper Ruud

Date: 13 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 National Bank Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Aviva Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,850,975

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot Select

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Casper Ruud preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas, looking to win his first hardcourt Masters in Toronto this week, has a tough task up next as he will have to face the in-form Casper Ruud on Friday.

Tsitsipas put in some very solid performances in the first half of the year, even reaching his maiden Major final at Roland Garros in June. But he suffered a mini-slump after that, which saw him lose early at Wimbledon, Hamburg and the Tokyo Olympics.

Tsitsipas was again tested in his Toronto opener against Ugo Humbert, who had won both of their previous two head-to-head meetings. But the Greek was able to flip the script, eventually coming through in three sets despite squandering six match points.

Tsitsipas then caught fire in his Round-of-16 match against Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Karen Khachanov, dismantling the Russian 6-3, 6-2. It was a ruthless performance from Tsitsipas on serve, as he won 25 of his 27 first-serve points.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov after their match in Toronto

Casper Ruud has also enjoyed a strong season in 2021, accumulating a 37-9 win-loss record. Ruud failed to make much of an impact at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but he turned his fortunes around by winning back-to-back titles in Bastad, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel.

The Norwegian has beaten Marin Cilic and Dusan Lajovic to reach the last eight in Toronto, extending his current winning streak to 13 matches.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Casper Ruud leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-0 in their head-to-head. Ruud won their only ATP tour encounter in Madrid, prevailing over the Greek in two close sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Casper Ruud prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas has produced some impressive tennis in 2021, showing impeccable footwork and aggressive ball-striking to outplay his opponents. But the 23-year-old has struggled for consistency on the backhand, which has led to his undoing on occasion.

Casper Ruud doesn't possess a strong backhand either, but he has learned how to use it as a rally shot and stay with his opponents off that wing. The Norwegian also has a heavy forehand, which can do a lot of damage on any surface.

Casper Ruud

The key for Rudd in this match-up would be to get around his backhand and trap Tsitsipas in his own backhand corner with his inside-out forehand. That said, Tsitsipas can also unload on his down-the-line backhand when he's feeling confident.

If the Greek can open up the court enough during longer exchanges, he might be able to stand up to Ruud's hard-hitting during their quarterfinal encounter.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three tight sets.

