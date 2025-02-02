Transylvania Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs (2) Olga Danilovic

Date: February 4, 2024

Tournament: Transylvania Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cluj Napoca

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourts (Indoors)

Prize Money: US$275,094

Alycia Parks vs Olga Danilovic preview

The opening round of the 2025 Transylvania Open will have Alycia Parks take on Olga Danilovic in a clash of two big-hitting players.

Danilovic, the second seed at this year's tournament, comes in hot off the heels of a career-best Grand Slam run at the Australian Open. The Serb had scored big wins over the likes of Jessica Pegula and Liudmyla Samsonova en route to the second week.

The run saw her improve her season's win-loss record to 3-2. She will be keen on pushing that win tally further up this week.

Parks failed to make the Australian Open main draw. (Source: Getty)

Parks, meanwhile, has been in poor form at the start of the new season. She first failed to make the Australian Open main draw, losing her opener in the qualification rounds to Miriam Bjorklund. She followed it up with another first-round exit in Singapore, where she fell against Maya Joint.

The American will be hoping to rediscover the form that saw take out big names including Amanda Anisimova and Katie Volynets to make the semifinals at the ASB Classic right at the beginning of the year. Her win-loss currently stands at 3-2.

Alycia Parks vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

Danilovic leads Parks in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her opponent in the first round of the 2021 US Open.

Alycia Parks vs Olga Danilovic odds

Alycia Parks vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Danilovic is at a near career-high ranking. (Source: Getty)

Both Olga Danilovic and Alycia Parks play a similarly power-packed brand of tennis and rely heavily on their serve to lift their overall game.

The American, however, is more mercurial as her matches are characterized by wild momentum swings and dips in level. She is prone to overhit when pitted against steady defense.

Danilovic, who is deceptively good with her movement around the court, will look to test her opponent's level. She likes to hit the ball big herself but has played in a much more measured fashion of late and has been rewarded with a career-high ranking of No. 41.

Danilovic was also winning 75% of the points behind her first in Melbourne, which augers well for her. The indoor conditions in Cluj will reward big hitting but the Serb's superior precision should give her the edge in this one.

Prediction: Danilovic to win in three sets

