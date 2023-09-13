Serena Williams, who dealt with doping accusations all her career, often called out players with an actual doping history. She seemingly targeted Maria Sharapova during one conversation from 2020.

After crashing out in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Australian Open against Williams, Sharapova revealed that she had tested positive for a drug called Meldonium. In a press release, the Russian noted that the drug was newly added to the list of prohibited substances earlier that month. She said that she wasn’t aware of its banned status and admitted to consuming the drug for health reasons for over a decade.

Sharapova was slapped with a two-year ban for the offense, but the suspension was reduced to 15 months on appeal.

Serena Williams initially praised Maria Sharapova for showing courage in admitting to the breech. The American, however, took several digs at her in the following months and years.

Notably, on the talk show Game. Set. Chat! hosted by former players Zina Garrison and Chanda Rubin, Williams seemingly taunted the five-time Grand Slam champion for escaping a harsher punishment while noting that "truth always comes out".

“That’s what I’ve always said. I don’t really care about my results on the court. For me, it’s stuff that – what is the purpose of your life? What is that?” she said in 2020, as Rubin praised one of Williams' previous noble acts towards her.

“So that’s why, lot of the stuff really, genuinely doesn’t affect me. And turns out that when people actually are doing drugs, the truth comes out. And then they get banned for not long enough,” Williams said, seemingly referring to Maria Sharapova.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian threw shade at Maria Sharapova over her doping scandal after US Open 2019 match

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian also mocked Maria Sharapova following the pair’s meeting at the 2019 US Open.

The 2019 US Open opening-round match was the Russian and the America's first clash since their 2016 Australian Open match. Williams registered an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win in the encounter.

Following the win, the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s husband Alexis Ohanian took a not-so-subtle dig at the Russian by revealing his D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) t-shirt which he initially hid under his jacket.

The 2019 US Open marked the final match in Williams and Sharapova’s 15-year-long rivalry. The two faced each other a staggering 22 times, with Williams coming out on top in all but two matches.

