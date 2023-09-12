Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian made a mocking remark seemingly directed at Simona Halep amid the latest news of her 4-year doping suspension.

Former World No. 1 Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022, following a doping test which came out positive during last year’s US Open.

While the Romanian initially tested positive for a banned substance called ‘Roxadustat,’ she was slapped with yet another doping ban earlier this year, regarding irregularities found in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

On Tuesday, September 12, following numerous delays, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) released a statement announcing that Halep, who maintained her innocence throughout the ordeal, has been handed a 4-year doping suspension in agreement with an independent tribunal.

Amidst the news, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian yet again took a seeming sly dig at Halep, who denied Serena Williams her eighth Wimbledon title by defeating her in the 2019 final.

Ohanian posted a throwback picture of him from Williams’ 2019 US Open first-round match against Maria Sharapova. The image, which was taken right after Williams defeated Sharapova, showed Alexis Ohanian donning D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) t-shirt, which he previously hid under his buttoned jacket.

It is worth noting that Sharapova too, had tested positive for a banned substance in 2016, and was handed an 18-month suspension.

“Some fashion is timeless,” Ohanian said in his latest post with the t-shirt, seemingly taunting Simona Halep.

"This decision makes no sense to me!" – Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou on Simona Halep's 4-year suspension

Simona Halep and Serena Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Just months before her retirement at the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams’ longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou switched his allegiance and assumed a new role as Simona Halep’s coach in early 2022.

Their collaboration paid dividends as the Romanian reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships and also re-entered the World’s Top 10 after winning the WTA 1000 Canadian Open in the same year.

Ever since Halep was handed the provisional suspension, Patrick Mouratoglou firmly backed the two-time Grand Slam champion and vouched for her innocence.

Following the latest news of the ITIA handing Simona Halep a 4-year ban, the French coach rallied behind his charge yet again and called out the absurdity of the decision.

“It is such a shame! I sat there during the whole hearing and this decision makes no sense to me!” he said in an Instagram comment.

As Halep revealed that she will be appealing her case to The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), an independent tribunal, Mouratoglou said he remains hopeful that the CAS will make the right decision.

“I am shocked and hope that the CAS, which is an independent Tribunal contrary to the one that just made the judgement, will see the truth,” he said.

Patrick Mouratoglou on Instagram

