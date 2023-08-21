Second seed Novak Djokovic beat top seed and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in a thrilling Western & Southern Open final in Cincinnati on Sunday, August 20. It was an absolute ripper of a match played in sweltering heat.

In a match that lasted almost four hours, Djokovic avenged his loss in the Wimbledon final last month and won his 39th Masters 1000 title, thereby extending his own record.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had to save a match point in the second set before registering a memorable victory. On that note, let us take a look at two things that stood out in the match:

#1 Novak Djokovic reigned supreme in the crosscourt backhand exchanges

The crosscourt backhand was Djokovic’s go-to shot in the Cincinnati final. He repeatedly engaged Álcaraz in crosscourt backhand exchanges and the latter committed a few costly errors off his backhand.

Djokovic was clinical as usual in executing the shot. Alcaraz often opted to play backhand slices to upset the Serb’s rhythm, but Djokovic held firm.

Alcaraz also played several high returns in the first set to avoid providing the Serb with short balls. Still, Djokovic got the first break of the match to go ahead, but the Spaniard then broke back to level the score and then broke the Serb once again to seal the set.

#2 Novak Djokovic showed exceptional resolve to prevail over two tie-breaks

Alcaraz started the second set in a great manner, getting an early break. However, Djokovic was not one to lie down and accept a defeat. He bounced back in style by breaking the Spaniard and taking the set to a tie-break.

He then had to save a match point in the tie-break and then took the lead before clinching the set to draw level. Djokovic then took the lead in the third set by getting a break, but it was Alcaraz’s turn then to bounce back.

The 20-year-old then had to save a couple of match points while being 3-5 down in the set. He then broke back to level the score at 5-5 and the final set also went into a tie-break.

Djokovic once again showed his resolve to win the tie-break and finish the match off. The Spaniard tried to stretch him toward his right side by playing crosscourt forehands, but Djokovic was equal to the task. The Serb also volleyed well from the second set onwards.

Djokovic also put a lot of pressure on Alcaraz's second serve, as the latter was able to win only 56% of the points on it. Djokovic, meanwhile, won 70% of the points on his second serve in the match.

