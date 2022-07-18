"Two more Wimbledons and he'll be the greatest grasscourter of all time" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's best shots from Wimbledon 2022 

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title this month. The Serb showed incredible mental fortitude throughout the fortnight and came from a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios in the final.
The official Wimbledon Twitter account celebrated the former World No. 1's fourth successive grass Slam title with a video showcasing some of his incredible returns at SW19 this year.
Subsequently, fans took to social media to praise Djokovic, with one fan speaking about how the Serb is en route to becoming the greatest grasscourt player of all time.
"Djokovic is the greatest defender on grass (court coverage off the ball), greatest returner on grass and has the best ever backhand on grass. Two more Wimbledons and he'll be the greatest grasscourter of all time," the fan wrote.
While celebrating his genius, some fans hoped that Djokovic would be able to compete at the US Open this year. His participation in the year's last Major is in doubt currently as he is yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and unvaccinated foreigners are barred from entering America.
"USO is going to miss out on this greatness, all because Nole chose not to take multiple flu shots," one user tweeted.
Novak Djokovic's record-breaking Wimbledon triumph
Novak Djokovic captured his seventh Wimbledon title to go level with Pete Sampras and Williams Renshaw. He is just one behind Roger Federer's record eight titles at SW19. This was also Djokovic's 21st Grand Slam title, moving one clear of Federer and trailing Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Majors.
In his eight Wimbledon finals, the Serb has lost only once - to Andy Murray in 2013. Djokovic is on a four-year streak at Wimbledon, winning the title in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The 2020 edition was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 35-year-old is only the third man, after Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer, to win four titles at SW19 back-to-back.