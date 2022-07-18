"Two more Wimbledons and he'll be the greatest grasscourter of all time" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's best shots from Wimbledon 2022 

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title this month. The Serb showed incredible mental fortitude throughout the fortnight and came from a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios in the final.

The official Wimbledon Twitter account celebrated the former World No. 1's fourth successive grass Slam title with a video showcasing some of his incredible returns at SW19 this year.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



was at his extraordinary best with these shots



#Wimbledon Just Novak Djokovic doing Novak Djokovic things 🤯 @DjokerNole was at his extraordinary best with these shots Just Novak Djokovic doing Novak Djokovic things 🤯@DjokerNole was at his extraordinary best with these shots 💫#Wimbledon https://t.co/aEIkpvGVNb

Subsequently, fans took to social media to praise Djokovic, with one fan speaking about how the Serb is en route to becoming the greatest grasscourt player of all time.

"Djokovic is the greatest defender on grass (court coverage off the ball), greatest returner on grass and has the best ever backhand on grass. Two more Wimbledons and he'll be the greatest grasscourter of all time," the fan wrote.

చంద్రం @Sharath140197 @Wimbledon @DjokerNole Djokovic is the greatest defender on grass (court coverage off the ball), greatest returner on grass and has the best ever backhand on grass. Two more Wimbledons and he'll be the greatest grasscourter of all time!

Khalifa @YMagashi



was at his extraordinary best with these shots



Most of them shots came after a defensive play.

Mia @Mia44778350 @Wimbledon @DjokerNole I must say I enjoyed those matches. For the sublime performance of Novak and his oponents as well, very nice game against the absolute best at Wimbledon.

James @aiamjames



was at his extraordinary best with these shots



6 minutes of brilliance!

NoleFam Podcast 🎾🐊🐺🐐(Novak Djokovic Fancast) @NFancast

#NoleFam twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… Wimbledon @Wimbledon



was at his extraordinary best with these shots



The famous "airplane" BH passing shot was incredible, considering where it came in the match. Sinner serving 30-30 still only down a break, if he wins point he's still very much in the match. You can almost feel the resignation from Sinner after that shot.🎾💪🐊🐺🐐🏆 #NoleFam

Mayank @MayankD11625316 @Wimbledon @DjokerNole All that effort, slowly beating down the hurdles, producing magical performance and then the payoff with that last championship point is just so mesmerizing to watch. Great video @Wimbledon and bravo Nole 🔥

While celebrating his genius, some fans hoped that Djokovic would be able to compete at the US Open this year. His participation in the year's last Major is in doubt currently as he is yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and unvaccinated foreigners are barred from entering America.

"USO is going to miss out on this greatness, all because Nole chose not to take multiple flu shots," one user tweeted.

Amanda @Nomatse11 @Wimbledon @DjokerNole USO is going to miss out on this greatness, all because Nole chose not to take multiple flu shots😅

Sdjony Metic @SdjonyM



was at his extraordinary best with these shots



so let him play us open ,i bet he will play this level of tennis for return 😁

Novak Djokovic's record-breaking Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic with the 2022 Wimbledon title.

Novak Djokovic captured his seventh Wimbledon title to go level with Pete Sampras and Williams Renshaw. He is just one behind Roger Federer's record eight titles at SW19. This was also Djokovic's 21st Grand Slam title, moving one clear of Federer and trailing Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Majors.

In his eight Wimbledon finals, the Serb has lost only once - to Andy Murray in 2013. Djokovic is on a four-year streak at Wimbledon, winning the title in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The 2020 edition was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 35-year-old is only the third man, after Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer, to win four titles at SW19 back-to-back.

