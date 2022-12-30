United Cup 2023: Casper Ruud vs Thiago Monteiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (NOR) Casper Ruud vs (BRA) Thiago Monteiro

Date: January 1, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2023

Round: Group stage

Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Match timing: (Jan 1) 10 am local time, 12 am GMT, 5:30 am IST, (Dec 31) 7 pm EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | UK & India - United Cup YouTube channel

Casper Ruud vs Thiago Monteiro preview

Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals.

World No. 3 Casper Ruud will square off against Thiago Monteiro in the round-robin stage of the 2023 United Cup on Sunday.

Ruud put together a career-best season in 2022. He reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open, but came up short against Rafael Nadal. He also finished as the runner-up at the US Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash this time.

The Norwegian also lost to the teenager in the final of the Miami Open. Ruud won three titles, all at the ATP 250 level and on clay. Towards the end of the season, his results were starting to decline, but he rebounded at the ATP Finals. He defeated Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime to make the last four, but lost his final group tie against Nadal.

Ruud defeated Andrey Rublev in the semifinals, but couldn't manage to get the better of Novak Djokovic in the final.

Thiago Monteiro at the 2023 United Cup.

Monteiro, meanwhile, started his United Cup campaign against Matteo Berrettini on Friday. Neither player got a whiff of a break point for most of the first set. The Italian gained the upper hand in the final game of the set, breaking his opponent's serve to clinch it.

Both remained strong on serve in the second set, leading to a tie-break. Monteiro led 6-4 and held a couple of set points, but was unable to close it out. Berrettini turned the tables on his opponent to capture the tie-break and defeat the Brazilian 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Casper Ruud vs Thiago Monteiro head-to-head

Ruud leads Monteiro 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 Brasil Open in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Thiago Monteiro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud Thiago Monteiro

Casper Ruud vs Thiago Monteiro prediction

Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open.

Monteiro had his chances to stretch the match against Berrettini into the third set, but faltered when it came down to the wire. While he can compete with higher-ranked players, he fails to put them under any sort of pressure.

Monteiro also prefers playing on clay, which suits his brand of tennis. Although Ruud has also enjoyed most of his success on the red dirt, he has stepped up his game on hardcourts as well. The Norwegian has worked on his weaknesses and tweaked his game considerably for better results.

Ruud's backhand has become a bit of a weapon and his serve's reliable too. His overall consistency, coupled with a fairly decent attacking style from time to time, makes him a tough player to wear down. The Norwegian will be the heavy favorite to win this contest and should be able to breeze past Monteiro.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

