United Cup 2023: Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (ESP) Rafael Nadal vs (GBR) Cameron Norrie

Date: 31 December 2022

Tournament: United Cup 2023

Round: Group stage

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Match timing: (Dec 31) Not before 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 am GMT, 10 am IST, (Dec 30) 11:30 pm EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | UK & India - United Cup YouTube channel

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 United Cup.

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will square off against World No. 14 Cameron Norrie in the group stage of the 2022 United Cup on Saturday.

Nadal started the 2022 season with a bang by winning three titles in a row, including the Australian Open. His 20-match unbeaten run came to an end in the final of the Indian Wells Masters, going down to Taylor Fritz. He sustained an injury during the match as well, which caused him to miss the start of the clay season.

The Spaniard reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open upon his return but made an early exit from the Italian Open. Nevertheless, he found his form at the French Open, where he captured his 22nd Grand Slam title. He then reached the semifinals of Wimbledon but picked up an injury that forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

Nadal didn't compete much after that. He failed to win a match in Cincinnati but managed to get to the fourth round of the US Open. He crashed out of the Paris Masters without a win under his belt. His losing streak continued in the ATP Finals, where he lost his first two round-robin matches, eliminating him from the tournament. He ended his season on a winning note by defeating Casper Ruud.

Cameron Norrie at the 2023 United Cup.

Norrie faced Australia's Alex de Minaur in his first singles tie at the United Cup. He needed to save three break points early on in the opening set but turned the tables on his opponent by breaking his serve immediately. The Brit amassed a 4-1 lead, which he never relinquished on his way to claiming the set.

The 27-year-old remained in control of the proceedings as he broke de Minaur's serve twice in the second set to win the contest 6-3, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Nadal leads Norrie 4-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Mexican Open in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Rafael Nadal Cameron Norrie

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Paris Masters.

So far, Rafael Nadal has defeated Cameron Norrie in straight sets every time they've faced off. However, his poor run towards the end of the season raises doubts over whether he can do the same yet again.

Norrie played a fantastic match to defeat Alex de Minaur. After some hiccups during the early stages of the match, he maintained an iron grip on the proceedings. But he'll need to raise his level even more if he wants to score his first win over the Spaniard.

Both players are left-handed, which negates the slight advantage they have over other players. Nadal's serve has deteriorated fairly in his last few matches of the 2022 season. His movement and stamina too declined a bit. Norrie, on the other hand, isn't one to shy away from a grindfest.

If the contest goes on for too long, the Brit could have the upper hand. But Nadal has bounced back from plenty of setbacks in the past. Norrie won't go down without a fight, but the Spaniard should be able to rise to the occasion.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in three sets.

