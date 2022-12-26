United Cup 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov.

Date: 29 December 2022.

Tournament: 2023 United Cup.

Round: Group Stage.

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: $15 million.

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN| UK - Sky Sports.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Tsitsipas in action at the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Grigor Dimitrov in the group stage of the United Cup 2023 on Thursday (December 29).

Tsitsipas won 61 out of 85 matches during the 2022 ATP Tour, triumphing at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Mallorca Championships. He also reached the finals of two Masters 1000 tournaments and the semifinals of the Australian Open. Tsitsipas' last appearance on the ATP Tour came at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he was eliminated in the round-robin.

Dimitrov won 26 out of 48 matches this year, with his most notable achievement being reaching the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he beat the likes of Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz in the process.

The Bulgarian also reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters and the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. Dimitrov's final tournament was the Paris Masters, where he reached the third round following wins over Botic van de Zandschulp and Fabio Fognini. Here, he lost 6-1, 6-3 to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads 5-1 in the head-to-head against Dimitrov. The two players met thrice during the 2022 season, with the Greek winning all of them.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Tsitsipas will enter the match as the favorite to win given his quality and recent performances. However, Dimitrov managed to defeat the likes of Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev during the 2022 season and is capable of giving the Greek a run for his money.

Tsitsipas will rely heavily on his serve and forehand for points on his first serve. The Greek has arguably the best one-handed backhand on tour and will look to make the most out of it. However, he will also need to control his power as he tends to over-hit his shots, thus accumulating unforced errors.

Dimitrov's game has a lot of variety and he will rely on his versatility to get past Tsitsipas. The Bulgarian has powerful groundstrokes and can often mix them up with slices and astute drop shots. He also has an effective serve which will not be easy for Tsitsipas to always return.

While Dimitrov is capable of putting up a fight, Tsitsipas looks in good touch and should be able to get the better of the Bulgarian.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

