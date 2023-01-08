United Cup 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (USA) Taylor Fritz vs (ITA) Matteo Berrettini.

Date: January 8, 2023.

Tournament: United Cup 2023.

Round: Finals.

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Category: United Cup.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $15,000,000.

Match timing: 5:30 pm local time, 6:30 am GMT, 12:00 pm IST & 1:30 am EST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | UK & India - United Cup YouTube channel.

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Taylor Fritz in action at the 2023 United Cup - Sydney.

Taylor Fritz began his 2023 season with a strong performance at the inaugural mixed-gender team tournament. The American won back-to-back matches over Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic and Alexander Zverev of Germany, who was returning from an injury layoff.

He also scored a win in the mixed doubles category, partnering up with fellow compatriot and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula to defeat Jiri Lehecka and Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

The next match between the USA and the UK saw Fritz suffer his first defeat of the season at the hands of Cameron Norrie. However, the American made up for that by winning the mixed doubles match with Jessica Pegula against the British pair of Harriet Dart and Daniel Evans.

Then, on Saturday (January 7), a composed Fritz defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a clash of the top 10 players to propel the United States into the inaugural United Cup final. The World No. 9 proved too strong for his big-serving opponent, ranked one spot below him, winning 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5).

He also won the mixed doubles with Jessica Pegula, defeating the Polish duo of Alicja Rosolska and Lukasz Kubot.

Matteo Berrettini in action at the 2023 United Cup - Sydney.

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini also kicked off his 2023 campaign with a solid showing at the United Cup. In his first match at the tournament, he overcame Brazilian Thiago Monteiro and then went on to defeat the Norwegian tennis sensation and World No. 3 Casper Ruud.

The Italian once again displayed a strong performance in his next match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, defeating him in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. However, his first singles defeat of the season came against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas as the World No. 4 clawed one point back by defeating Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

The 26-year-old also lost in the mixed doubles match against Brazil. He competed alongside compatriot Camilla Rosatello, but the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos got the better of them.

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

This will be the third time that the two players will face each other on the tour, with the head-to-head standing at 2-0 in Fritz's favor. The American's victories came four years ago in the Davis Cup on an indoor hard court, and two years ago at Indian Wells on an outdoor hard court.

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Matteo Berrettini

(Odds will be added once they are available)

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Both players have demonstrated a great level of tennis at the United Cup and in recent months. Matteo Berrettini, however, lost his semifinal match, while Taylor Fritz won his.

Having said that, the American's dominant performance in the tournament, as well as his ability to remain calm even in the most stressful situations, may work in his favor. He will also have a psychological advantage due to his 2-0 head-to-head record over his opponent.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.

