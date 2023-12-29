United Cup 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (GER) Alexander Zverev vs (ITA) Lorenzo Sonego

Date: December 30, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Group stage

Venue: Ken Rosewell Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Zverev at the 2024 United Cup.

Germany's Alexander Zverev will square off against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the group stage of the 2024 United Cup on Saturday.

After a devastating injury cut short Zverev's 2022 campaign, he gradually reverted to his best as the 2023 season progressed. A semifinal appearance at the French Open and a quarterfinal finish at the US Open were his best results at the Majors.

Zverev also made it to the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters. He won two titles during the year, first in Hamburg and then in Chengu. He qualified for the ATP Finals too, but couldn't make it past the group stage. He finished the year ranked seventh and with a 55-27 record.

The past season was quite average for Sonego. Making it to the fourth round of the French Open and the Miami Open were his best performances at the biggest tournaments.

A semifinal finish at the Croatia Open marked Sonego's other best result and made it to the quarterfinals of three more tournaments. The highlight of his season was clinching the Davis Cup with his fellow countrymen. He concluded the year ranked in the top 50 and with a 29-29 record.

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Zverev leads Sonego 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -350 +1.5 (-1000) Over 22.5 (-120) Lorenzo Sonego +250 -1.5 (+475) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego at the 2024 United Cup.

With Zverev now playing like he did prior to his injury, coupled with his record against Sonego, he'll be the favorite to come out on top in this encounter. The German's ground game is good enough to withstand any pressure from lower-ranked opponents.

Even when Zverev leaks a few errors, he serve keeps him in contention for most of the time. Sonego will need to take his game up by several notches if he wants to outplay his opponent.

Zverev has won both of their prior meetings in straight sets. During their previous contest in Dubai, Sonego went 0/6 on break points and was unable to put the German under constant pressure. Given their recent form, the World No. 7 will be expected to get through this clash without a fuss.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.