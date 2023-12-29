United Cup 2024: Casper Ruud vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (NOR) Casper Ruud vs (NED) Tallon Griekspoor

Date: December 30, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Group stage

Venue: Ken Rosewell Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Casper Ruud at the 2024 United Cup.

Norway's Casper Ruud will take on Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the group stage of the 2024 United Cup on Saturday.

Ruud's 2023 season paled in comparison to the highs of his 2022 campaign. While he did finish as the runner-up at the French Open, his results elsewhere were underwheming. He didn't make it past the second round of the other three Majors.

At the Masters level, a lone semifinal at the Italian Open was Ruud's best performance. He did win his 10th career title at the Estoril Open and reached the final of the Swedish Open as well.

Ruud was the runner-up at the 2022 ATP Finals, but didn't even qualify for the 2023 edition. He fell out of the top 10 as well and concluded the season ranked 11th with a 37-23 record.

2023 proved to be a breakthrough year for Griekspoor. He made it to the third round of a Major for the first time as he accomplished the feat at the Australian Open. His third round showing at the Indian Wells Masters and the Paris Masters also marked the furthest he has ever been at the Masters level.

Griekspoor claimed his maiden ATP title at the Maharashtra Open and then bagged another title at the Libema Open. He also reached the final of the Washington Open, but lost to Dan Evans. He scaled a new career high of No. 21 during the year and finished with a 36-24 record.

Casper Ruud vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Ruud leads Griekspoor 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Mexican Open in three sets.

Casper Ruud vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -185 +1.5 (-450) Over 22.5 (-135) Tallon Griekspoor +135 -1.5 (+290) Under 22.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Tallon Griekspoor at the 2024 United Cup.

Both will be eager to start the new season with a win. While Griekspoor will be feeling quite confident following a career best season, Ruud will be eyeing a fresh start after an average year by his standards.

Griekspoor won twice as many matches on hardcourts compared to Ruud in 2023. While the Dutch national had a 26-17 record on the surface, the Norwegian went 13-14 throughout the season.

However, Griekspoor struggles against players ranked higher than him as he has a 9-18 record against top 20 opposition. At some point he'll need to step up and considering his improvement over the last year, he has it in him to do so.

As for Ruud, if he's is able to summon his past form and not repeat the mistakes from the year gone by, he should be able to secure a win for his team. But if he continues to play passively, this could be another defeat for him.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.