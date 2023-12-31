United Cup 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Round Robin, Group A

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Category: Team Event

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Tennis Channel International | Australia - 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Swiatek got off to a winning start this season.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek continues her United Cup campaign Down Under for Poland when she takes on Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Swiatek, 22, got off to a winning start in the new season by seeing off Beatriz Haddad Maia of Spain 6-2, 6-2 in Poland's campaign opening tie against Brazil. The four-time Grand Slam champion looked sublime as she saw off her opponent without much fuss.

It was Swiatek's 12th straight win as she snapped her opponent's seven-match winning run. Despite losing her serve late in the second set - for the first time in the match - Swiatek reeled off seven of the last nine games to romp home in an hour and 18 minutes.

Meanwhile, the 32nd-ranked Sorribes Tormo is coming off a loss to Beatriz Haddad Maia in her opening match of the season, a rematch of the pair's epic Roland Garros fourth-round match, which the Brazilian won.

Their rematch wasn't as epic, though. Haddad Maia took a tight opening set in a tiebreak before conceding only two games in the second as Brazil evened their tie with Spain.

However, Sorribes Tormo combined with compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win the decisive doubles. Ahead of her meeting with Swiatek, the Spaniard reserved high praise for the World No. 1, having not taken a set off her.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

Swiatek has won both her meetings with Sorribes Tormo without dropping a set. Their last clash was at the China Open this year, which the Pole won 6-4, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Sara Torribes Tormo

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Sorribes Tormo is 0-1 on the season.

Both Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Swiatek is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters on the women's tour and is an elite mover. Sorribes Tormo, meanwhile, has more modest weapons and is a counterpuncher.

The Pole has dominated both her meetings with Sorribes Tormo, including a lopsided win at Wimbledon a few months ago. Expect Swiatek's hot streak to continue.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets