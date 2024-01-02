United Cup 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (GRE) Maria Sakkari vs (CAN) Leylah Fernandez

Date: January 3, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Group stage

Venue: Ken Rosewell Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | Canada - TSN

Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Maria Sakkari at the 2024 United Cup.

Greece's Maria Sakkari will take on Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the group stage of the 2024 United Cup on Wednesday.

Sakkari faced Chile's Daniela Seguel in her first group tie. The Greek barely broke a sweat as she handed her opponent a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown in a little over an hour. She then joined forces with Stefanos Tsitsipas for the mixed doubles duel, but they lost the match and with it, the overall tie, 2-1.

Fernandez was up against Seguel in her previous match of the group stage as well. The Canadian initially surrendered her early break advantage in the first set but broke her opponent's serve twice after that to clinch the opener.

Fernandez overcame a slow start in the second set as she rallied from 2-0 down to stage a turnaround. She swept six of the next seven games to win the match 6-2, 6-3. She then teamed up with Steven Diez to win the decisive mixed doubles contest too, which helped Canada defeat Chile 2-1.

Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Sakkari leads Fernandez 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Citi Open in straight sets.

Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Maria Sakkari -130 +1.5 (-300) 2 sets (-190) Leylah Fernandez -105 -1.5 (+200) 3 sets (+135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Fernandez at the 2024 United Cup.

Sakkari's dominant win over Seguel was the only bright spot of Greece's campaign on Tuesday. Having lost the tie 2-1, they now find themselves in a tough spot. Fernandez's Canada, on the other hand, are in a better position having come out on top against Chile.

Given every set and point matters in getting out of the group stage, this is a particularly important match for Fernandez and Sakkari. The latter is yet to lose against the Canadian thus far.

But Sakkari will be wary of Fernandez, despite her unblemished record against her. Unlike their previous bouts, this could be a close affair. The Greek is known to buckle under pressure more often than not, so this gives a slight advantage to the young Canadian.

Fernandez had a brilliant end to her 2023 season. She won the Hong Kong Open, reached the semifinals in Nanchang, and then remained unbeaten during Canada's victorious Billie Jean King Cup run.

Having started the new season with a win as well, Fernandez extended her winning streak to five matches. She's a player who does exceedingly well with momentum on her side. This could be her chance to get a much-awaited win over Sakkari.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.