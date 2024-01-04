United Cup 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: Team Event

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Tennis Channel International | Australia - 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev preview

Tsitsipas is up and running at the United Cup.

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Germany's Alexander Zverev in the United Cup quarterfinal in Sydney.

The 25-year-old made a winning start to the season on Wednesday by beating Canada's Steven Diez in straight sets. Tsitsipas ran through the first set, dropping just two games.

It was much of the same story in the second, as the Greek conceded three more games to seal a straight-set win. With his compatriot Maria Sakkari beating Leylah Fernandez later in the day, Greece sealed their place in the quarterfinals.

Coming back to Tsitsipas' match, it was a dominant performance from the 2023 Australian Open runner-up. Conceding just one break point - which he saved - in the first set, the Greek converted three of six break points against his 314th-ranked opponent. He also hit six aces and hit 90% of his first serves in the emphatic win.

Meanwhile, the seventh-ranked Zverev is off to a perfect start to the year. Having beaten Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in his 2024 season opener, the 26-year-old also needed three sets to see off France's Adrian Mannarino.

Zverev, though, made a slow start, dropping the first set 6-4. The German then produced a 6-4 set of his own to level proceedings before conceding three games in the decider to improve to 2-0 in 2024.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Tsitsipas has won nine of his 13 meetings with Zverev, including the pair's last meeting in the Paris Masters third round last year. On hardcourt, the pair have split their eight clashes, including six clashes on outdoor hard.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Zverev is 2-0 on the season.

Both Tsitsipas and Zverev like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles.

Both players can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and move well, given their height. Tsitsipas - with his signature single-handed backhand - can wreak havoc.

There's very little to choose between the two players, as is evident from their meetings on hardcourt. Expect another tight battle to ensue at the United Cup, but the slightly more consistent Tsitsipas should prevail.

Pick: Tsitsipas in three sets