United Cup 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Round Robin, Group B

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: Team Event

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Tennis Channel International | Australia - 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Tsitsipas is off to a winning start to 2024.

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas will make his 2024 season debut when he takes on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the United Cup in Sydney. The Greek No. 1 withdrew from his team's ongoing fixture against Chile due to a back issue.

The 25-year-old Tsitsipas made the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin but withdrew after two matches - losing both - due to an injury. He was on a run of three straight semifinals, including one at the Paris Masters, losing in a third-set tiebreak to Grigor Dimitrov.

Tsitsipas won all four matches at the United Cup last year. About his withdrawal against Chile's Nicolas Jarry on Tuesday, the Greek said:

"There are a few chances I might not play, and there are a few chances I might, so I'm kind of 50-50 so far. We will wait and see."

Meanwhile, the 29th-ranked Auger-Aliassime will also be playing his first match of the season after missing the win over Chile.

The Canadian is coming off a second-round loss in Paris after winning the Basel title. He reached a couple of semifinals and quarterfinals after making the Australian Open fourth round at the start of the year.

Auger-Aliassime, making his debut in the mixed team United Cup, will look to get off the mark in his 2024 season opener.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Tsitsipas has a commanding 6-3 head-to-head lead over Auger-Aliassime. He beat the Canadian in their last meeting in the second round of the Paris Masters last year. Tsitsipas leads Auger-Aliassime 5-2 on hardcourt, including 3-1 on outdoor hard.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Auger-Aliassime is making his United Cup debut.

Both Tsitsipas and Auger-Aliassime are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles.

Both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and move well, especially Tsitsipas, for his height. Tsitsipas enjoys the edge over Auger-Aliassime due to his marginally superior experience and consistency.

Moreover, the Greek has had Auger-Aliassime's number but is coming off an injury-plagued start to the season. It's a difficult matchup to call, but expect Tsitsipas to prevail.

Pick: Tsitsipas in three sets