United Cup 2024: Team group analysis, preview & prediction

World No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will spearhead the challenge for respective teams at the 2024 United Cup, which kicks off with round-robin action on December 29.

Also in action will be defending champions, Team USA, led by Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz. Add to the mix Grand Slam champions Marketa Vondrousova and Angelique Kerber and you have an extremely competitive-looking field.

Here, we take a look at the prospects of the top names in the fray:

Group A: Iga Swiatek to spearhead Polish challenge

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup.

Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz spearheaded their side to the summit clash during the inaugural edition of the United Cup. The duo will return for the tournament's second edition.

The duo will fancy their chances against the top-ranked Spanish players Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sara Sorribes Tormo. The latter player, however, could turn into quite an asset in the doubles rubber.

Swiatek’s main challenge in the singles will come from Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, who ended the season on a high by winning the WTA Elite Trophy. The big-serving southpaw will be joined by Thiago Monteiro, who also enjoyed a successful 2023.

Prediction: Poland to top the group

Group B: Stefanos Tsitsipas-Maria Sakkari, Felix Auger Aliassime-Leylah Fernandez battle brews

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari at the 2023 United Cup.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to rediscover winning ways as he begins the new season. He will face a tough opponent in the form of Felix Auger Aliassime in the tie featuring Greece and Canada.

Maria Sakkari and Leylah Fernandez find themselves locked in a similarly tight battle. The match will pit Fernandez’s versatile lefty groundstrokes against her opponent’s dogged defending.

Nicholas Jarry and Daniela Seguel lead the campaign for Chile, but will need to punch above their weight to make an impact.

Prediction: Canada to top the group

Group C: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz look to defend United Cup title

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz at the 2023 United Cup.

USA has arguably the most well-rounded team in this year’s competition, with Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula leading the charge in the singles competition.

Fritz will nonetheless feature stiff resistance from the likes of Alex deMinaur and Cameron Norrie. The Aussie, in particular, could spring up a surprise or two with his tenacious brand of tennis and the crowd backing him.

Pegula, meanwhile, should have enough in the tank to get past an on-the-return Ajla Tomjlanovic and Katie Boulter.

Prediction: USA to top the group

Group D: Angelique Kerber returns, Alexander Zverev & Caroline Garcia feature

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 Australian Open.

Angelique Kerber returns to competition after her maternity leave. The German has happy memories from her time Down Under, where she won her first Slam a few years ago.

Kerber will find herself taking on two very different opponents in the form of the big-hitting Caroline Garcia and counterpuncher Jasmine Paolini. She may need some time to find her footing, but has the game to bag wins.

Teammate Alexander Zverev, with his big serve and forehand, should be able to power past the likes of Adrian Mannrino and Lorezno Sonego in the quick conditions.

Prediction: Germany to top the group

Group E: Novak Djokovic, Marketa Vondrousova debut

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic will feature in his first United Cup, where he will take on two of 2023’s most-improved players — Jiri Lehecka and Zheng Zinzen.

Both men possess big serves and back themselves up with strong baseline games and could ask a few questions of the Serb. Djokovic, however, should be a big favorite in both match-ups.

Also making her United Cup debut will be reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who will look to start afresh after her poor showing at the WTA Finals. The talented Zheng Qinwen and Olga Danilovic, however, will look to derail the Czech’s plans

Prediction: Serbia to top the group

Group F: Donna Vekic, Casper Ruud lead balanced group

Donna Vekic at the 2023 United Cup.

Donna Vekic and Borna Coric lead a strong Croatian team at this year’s United Cup, but will need to be wary of their underrated opponents.

Coric in particular will need to be at his attacking best to get past Casper Ruud, who looked his vintage best at the recently-held World Tennis League. Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor also enjoys quick conditions and could pose a few challenges.

Vekic will be a bigger a favorite in her matches against Arantxa Rus and Malene Helgo.

Prediction: Croatia to top the group

Prediction for semifinals

Poland def. Germany

USA def. Czech Republic

Prediction for the final

USA def. Poland

