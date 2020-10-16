Until Novak Djokovic breaks all records: Marian Vajda on how long he will stay with the Serb

Former Olympian Marian Vajda has been a part of Novak Djokovic's coaching staff for over a decade now. Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam trophies under his guidance, and Vajda aims to stay with the World No. 1 until he breaks all the records in the game.

In an interview with Novosti.rs, Marian Vajda spoke in detail about Novak Djokovic's career. He discussed their future targets, his relationship with the Belgrade-based player, and what makes Djokovic a different player.

When asked how long he intended to stay with Novak Djokovic, the 55-year-old replied:

"I hope until he breaks all records. Let's start by winning more than 20 Grand Slams together!"

Vajda, who won the ATP Coach of the Year award in 2018, shared the secret behind his success and continued:

"If you have such a long friendship with him as I have, for so many years, then you will succeed! We are like a family. And the magic word is - compromise. It always has to be. There are no other secrets. In the beginning, when I was a very young coach, it was not easy with Novak. Both he and his family wanted to be the best in the world. So, I had to be a perfect coach to fulfill his and his family's dreams."

Vajda highlighted how he has been focused from day one and luckily made very few errors in his coaching career. He also mentioned that Novak Djokovic's mentality never fails to impress him.

Novak Djokovic knows his goal and how to go towards it: Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic has won 5 Wimbledon trophies.

The Slovakian coach then shed light on the various factors that make Novak Djokovic a unique player. In Vajda's opinion, the 2016 Roland Garros champion's hard work, determination and attitude are what have made him such a successful player.

"His absolute determination to be the best! He knows his goal and how to go towards it. Also, his attitude towards obligations. He fulfills them perfectly and professionally every day. He is not the first for no reason. He works hard every day," said Marian Vajda.

Novak Djokovic will compete in Vienna soon.

Lastly, Vajda pointed out that while all tennis players work hard to reach their goals, Novak Djokovic's approach was exceptional. The three-time US Open winner gained enormous confidence by mastering his technique in practice, which helped him rise to the top in Vajda's view.