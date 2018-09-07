US Open 2018: 5 biggest upsets in women's singles

French Open champion Simona Halep was the biggest name to fall in the first round

The 2018 US Open has reached its final stages. There have been some heartbreaks and major upsets this year and we present you the top 5 from the women's singles draw.

#5 Rd 2 - Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) (45) defeats Julia Goerges (GER) (9)

Score: 7-6 (12-10), 6-3

Julia Goerges could not repeat her New Haven Open performance as she lost to Ekaterina Makarova, who leads the head-to-head record 3-1. Makarova had a good percentage of first serves which came as a huge advantage in the match as she raked in the points.

Goerges had 29 unforced errors while Makarova had just 14. Goerges was also unable to make use of the 5 break point opportunities that came her way. Makarova's first serve was at 70% (54/77) and she won 76% (41/54) of her points on the first serve.

#4 Rd 1 - Kaia Kanepi (EST) (44) defeats Simona Halep (ROM) (1)

Score: 6-2, 6-4

In the previous encounter between the two players, Simona Halep had to struggle past Kaia Kanepi in three sets in Doha 2014. Kanepi took just 1 hr and 15 mins to dismiss the World No. 1 in straight sets in the first round of the US Open.

Kanepi won 60% of her second serve points and dominated the net play, converting 7 of her 9 attempts for an 80% success. She was also extremely good on the service returns, winning 30 of her 59 shots. Kanepi also had 26 winners to her credit while Halep had just 9.

#3 Rd 2 - Victoria Azarenka (BLR) (79) defeats Daria Gavrilova (AUS) (32)

Score: 6-1, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka reeled off 70% conversion of first serves which forced Daria Gavrilova to increase her unforced error count to 27. Azarenka had 67% win percentage on her first serves. She also dominated the net play, winning 75% of the points.

Azarenka completely dominated Gavrilova as she started the first set with a 3-0 lead. She lost just one service game to win the first set. Azarenka broke her opponent in Game 4 of the second sent to take a 3-1 lead. She again broke Gavrilova in Games 6 and 8 to pocket the match in 1 hr and 22 mins.

#2 Rd 3 - Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) (103) defeats Kiki Bertens (NED) (13)

Score: 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 7-6 (7-1).

Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic never thought she would be in Round 4 of a Grand Slam. She did just that by having a wonderful US Open 2018, where she defeated the likes of World No. 13 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

The match had 2 hrs and 20 minutes of exhilarating tennis as Vondrousova won two tie-breaks in the first and the third set to win the match. Bertens managed to gain some momentum by winning the second set comfortably.

#1 Rd 2 - Karolina Muchova (CZE) (202) defeats Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) (12)

Score: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, playing in her first Grand Slam and her third career WTA tour-level match, notched the biggest win of her career by knocking out the World No. 12 Garbiñe Muguruza in 2 hrs and 27 minutes.

Muchova thumped in 41 winners, including 8 aces. She was going for the big shots which explained her unforced error count being on the higher side of 39. Muchova's second serve percentage was at a high of 53% and she won 21 of her 37 net point play (57%).