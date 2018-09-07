US Open 2018: 5 biggest upsets in women's singles
The 2018 US Open has reached its final stages. There have been some heartbreaks and major upsets this year and we present you the top 5 from the women's singles draw.
#5 Rd 2 - Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) (45) defeats Julia Goerges (GER) (9)
Score: 7-6 (12-10), 6-3
Julia Goerges could not repeat her New Haven Open performance as she lost to Ekaterina Makarova, who leads the head-to-head record 3-1. Makarova had a good percentage of first serves which came as a huge advantage in the match as she raked in the points.
Goerges had 29 unforced errors while Makarova had just 14. Goerges was also unable to make use of the 5 break point opportunities that came her way. Makarova's first serve was at 70% (54/77) and she won 76% (41/54) of her points on the first serve.
#4 Rd 1 - Kaia Kanepi (EST) (44) defeats Simona Halep (ROM) (1)
Score: 6-2, 6-4
In the previous encounter between the two players, Simona Halep had to struggle past Kaia Kanepi in three sets in Doha 2014. Kanepi took just 1 hr and 15 mins to dismiss the World No. 1 in straight sets in the first round of the US Open.
Kanepi won 60% of her second serve points and dominated the net play, converting 7 of her 9 attempts for an 80% success. She was also extremely good on the service returns, winning 30 of her 59 shots. Kanepi also had 26 winners to her credit while Halep had just 9.
#3 Rd 2 - Victoria Azarenka (BLR) (79) defeats Daria Gavrilova (AUS) (32)
Score: 6-1, 6-2.
Victoria Azarenka reeled off 70% conversion of first serves which forced Daria Gavrilova to increase her unforced error count to 27. Azarenka had 67% win percentage on her first serves. She also dominated the net play, winning 75% of the points.
Azarenka completely dominated Gavrilova as she started the first set with a 3-0 lead. She lost just one service game to win the first set. Azarenka broke her opponent in Game 4 of the second sent to take a 3-1 lead. She again broke Gavrilova in Games 6 and 8 to pocket the match in 1 hr and 22 mins.
#2 Rd 3 - Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) (103) defeats Kiki Bertens (NED) (13)
Score: 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 7-6 (7-1).
Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic never thought she would be in Round 4 of a Grand Slam. She did just that by having a wonderful US Open 2018, where she defeated the likes of World No. 13 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.
The match had 2 hrs and 20 minutes of exhilarating tennis as Vondrousova won two tie-breaks in the first and the third set to win the match. Bertens managed to gain some momentum by winning the second set comfortably.
#1 Rd 2 - Karolina Muchova (CZE) (202) defeats Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) (12)
Score: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, playing in her first Grand Slam and her third career WTA tour-level match, notched the biggest win of her career by knocking out the World No. 12 Garbiñe Muguruza in 2 hrs and 27 minutes.
Muchova thumped in 41 winners, including 8 aces. She was going for the big shots which explained her unforced error count being on the higher side of 39. Muchova's second serve percentage was at a high of 53% and she won 21 of her 37 net point play (57%).