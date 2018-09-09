US Open 2018: Del Potro playing the best Tennis but Djokovic the heavy favourite in New York

Varun Khanna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 167 // 09 Sep 2018, 13:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Del Potro's efforts are remarkable but Novak Djokovic is clearly the heavy favorite to win the US Open 2018

The final Grand Slam of the season is all set for the final showdown on Sunday evening as Novak Djokovic takes on Juan Martin Del Potro at the Flushing Meadows.

Del Potro is certainly playing the best tennis of his life after going through multiple surgeries on the wrist till 2015. Del Potro's efforts are remarkable but Novak Djokovic is clearly the heavy favorite to win the US Open 2018.

The Serbian will play his 23rd championship match at Grand Slams and 8th in the USO. Novak can level Pete Sampras record of 14 major titles, three less than the Spaniard Rafael Nadal and 6 than the Swiss maestro Roger Federer.

Del Potro's career was abrogated as a consequence of numerous injuries. His ranking slumped to 581 in 2015 and was in a brink of retirement, going through a depression. The so-called 'Tower of Tandil' aims to turn back the time of 2009 while the Serb has different plans.

The two giants are set to face each other for the 19th time in their career. Djokovic leads the head to head winning 14 of their 18 meetings.

The 13-time Grand Slam champion has never lost to the World No. 3 at a major. The two will lock horns for the third time in New York with Djokovic winning the last two in 2007 and 2012.

The Argentine has lost only one set in the road to finals in New York. He defeated the tournament favorite Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals 7-6(3), 6-2 ret. While Novak Djokovic defeated the Japanese Kei Nishikori in straight sets 6-3,6-4,6-2. He has a 12 set winning streak at the Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic acknowledged the Argentine saying, " He's a big-time player. He's a Grand Slam winner. He is playing the best tennis of his life, without a doubt, in the last 15 months. He fights every match from the first to the last point."

The 29-year-old knows that Djokovic is the favorite as he stated, "He is playing so good. He will be the favorite to win on Sunday." He also thinks that he can win this one, " When I played Roger Federer in 2009 finals, he was the favorite to win, as well. I will try to make the surprise again."

As both the players are back to their best, the final is expected to be a thrilling match with pounding groundstrokes and really long rallies. Del Potro who is on a career-high ranking at No. 3 would be hoping to reclaim the US Open title and the third title of the year.

On the other hand, Djokovic will be looking to complete the Wimbledon US open double for the third time in his career. The 2011 and 2015 US Open champion can claim the title for the third time.