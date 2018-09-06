US Open 2018: Preview of semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori

Varun Khanna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 176 // 06 Sep 2018, 22:53 IST

It's a rematch of the 2014 semi-final between Nishikori (left) and Djokovic

The second men's semi-final of the US Open 2018 has not been what one had envisaged at the start of the tournament as Kei Nishikori of Japan faces the Serbian Novak Djokovic. The bottom half of the draw also had former champion Marin Cilic and, therefore, Nishikori was an unforeseen player in the semi-finals, unlike the top half of the draw, where Rafael Nadal will be playing the World no. 3 Del Potro, according to predictions.

The Wimbledon 2018 champion Novak Djokovic has not lost a set since the round of 64. The Serbian defeated John Millman in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, who had upset Roger Federer in the quarter-finals. Although the scoreline looks straightforward, Djokovic had to fight through the match. The match lasted for 2 hours and 49 minutes with the first and second sets taking 1 hour each.

Both the players were uncomfortable with the conditions as Novak commented, "I was struggling, he was struggling, we were all sweating, changing clothes. Just trying to hang in there, find a way to win a match." The heat was again an issue for the players in the Flushing Meadows.

The 31-year-old faces the 21st seed Nishikori for a place in the final. Djokovic has clearly dominated the head-to-head with a 14-2 winning record, with Djokovic winning their last 13 meetings. Novak will try to reach his 7th US Open final and 22nd Grand Slam final.

Kei Nishikori defeated the 2014 US Open Champion Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals. It took 5 sets for Nishikori to upset Cilic with the scoreline reading as 6-2, 4-6, 6(5)-7,6-4, 4-6. It was a sweet revenge by Nishikori of 2014, where Cilic defeated the Japanese to win his maiden Grand Slam title. This is the first time in the Open Era when both the men and women semi-finals are represented by a Japanese.

The 28-year-old will have to fight hard on Friday against Djokovic to reach only the second Grand Slam final of his career. The winner of this match will face the either the world no. 1 Rafael Nadal or the 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro in the Sunday final.

The player who can survive the heat and the humidity will have an upper hand and can win the match as the players are struggling with the heat at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.