US Open 2018: The four main contenders for the title at Flushing Meadows

Soham Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

After eight months of exciting, dramatic and unpredictable tennis, we are now at the last stop on the Grand Slam journey; Queens, New York. The three majors have all seen familiar names leave victorious, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic winning on each of the three surfaces. However, in the midst of their success, there have been a fair few surprises, with some unseeded and unheralded players reaching the latter stages of this year's Grand Slam tournament.

The shocks began at the Australian Open, as Hyeon Chung and Kyle Edmund knocked out the six-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic and the tournament's fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov. South Korea's Chung tormented Novak in a similar manner to which the Serb had frustrated his opponents over the years, with incredible defence and flexibility. The tournament Down Under saw Edmund turn from a British No.2 to a potential top-10 player in the world.

There were surprises too at Roland Garros, as 25-year-old Marco Cecchinato reached the semi-final stage, beating Novak Djokovic en route to the last four. The big names were not immune at Wimbledon either, as Roger Federer lost in dramatic fashion to South Africa's Kevin Anderson, after leading by two sets to love. Last year's finalist Marin Cilic lost in a near identical manner to Roger Federer, as he squandered a two-set lead and departed in the second round.

Will one of the familiar names prevail or will a new star be born? Here is a look at four contenders for the US Open title.

