Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US Open 2018: The four main contenders for the title at Flushing Meadows

Soham Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
160   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:34 IST

Image result for us open trophy tennis

After eight months of exciting, dramatic and unpredictable tennis, we are now at the last stop on the Grand Slam journey; Queens, New York. The three majors have all seen familiar names leave victorious, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic winning on each of the three surfaces. However, in the midst of their success, there have been a fair few surprises, with some unseeded and unheralded players reaching the latter stages of this year's Grand Slam tournament.

The shocks began at the Australian Open, as Hyeon Chung and Kyle Edmund knocked out the six-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic and the tournament's fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov. South Korea's Chung tormented Novak in a similar manner to which the Serb had frustrated his opponents over the years, with incredible defence and flexibility. The tournament Down Under saw Edmund turn from a British No.2 to a potential top-10 player in the world.

There were surprises too at Roland Garros, as 25-year-old Marco Cecchinato reached the semi-final stage, beating Novak Djokovic en route to the last four. The big names were not immune at Wimbledon either, as Roger Federer lost in dramatic fashion to South Africa's Kevin Anderson, after leading by two sets to love. Last year's finalist Marin Cilic lost in a near identical manner to Roger Federer, as he squandered a two-set lead and departed in the second round.

Will one of the familiar names prevail or will a new star be born? Here is a look at four contenders for the US Open title.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
2018 US Open Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Soham Chatterjee
ANALYST
19-year-old student. Loves all things tennis and football
Top 5 men's contenders for the 2018 US Open
RELATED STORY
5 greatest female champions at the US Open
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: 4 youngsters ready to leave their mark on...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: An analysis of the title-winning chances of...
RELATED STORY
5 best US Open finals of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 3 men's singles tennis players of the present era
RELATED STORY
5 things Roger Federer can still look to achieve in tennis
RELATED STORY
Top 10 lopsided Grand Slam finals
RELATED STORY
Singer/songwriter Vincent Poag talks Rafael Nadal, John...
RELATED STORY
All the instances when an unseeded player won a Grand...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us