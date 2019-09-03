US Open 2019: Can Grigor Dimitrov surprise Roger Federer in the quarterfinal?

2019 US Open - Grigor Dimitrov

Following an imperious 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 straight-sets victory over Belgium's David Goffin, Roger Federer is into his third Grand Slam quarter-final of the year. He will now meet Grigor Dimitrov, a first-time quarter-finalist at the US Open, in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Swiss maestro, who showed a few signs of rust as he dropped his opening sets in his first two rounds against Sumit Nagal and Damir Dzumhur, seems to have settled down now. He breezed past Dan Evans and Goffin with considerable ease in his subsequent rounds.

The 28-year-old Bulgarian, who benefited from a walkover following Borna Coric’s retirement in the second round, has found a new wind at the last Slam of the year. He has registered impressive wins over Alex de Minaur, Kamil Majchrzak and Andreas Seppi so far en route the Round of 8.

Dimitrov, who was labelled ‘Baby Federer’ when he burst on to the scene a few years ago, has struggled a lot against Federer in his career. He has succumbed to seven defeats in as many matches against the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

2019 US Open - Roger Federer

Let alone winning the matches, Dimitrov has managed to win just two sets against Federer in their seven meetings. Considering the way Federer has fared up to this point at the US Open, it is unlikely that the story will take any massive turns in their upcoming quarterfinal meet.

The early exit of defending champion Novak Djokovic via a mid-match retirement against Stan Wawrinka in the 4th round has increased the chances of Federer as well as Rafael Nadal of winning the US Open.

As the Swiss approaches his quarterfinal contest, he would relish the fact that he won't have to face Djokovic in the semi-finals if he overcomes the challenge from Dimitrov.

Novak Djokovic is out of the tournament

The five-time US Open champion, who suffered an ignominious defeat at the hands of Juan Martin del Potro in the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open, would be keen to enter his first US Open semifinal since 2015.

On the other hand, Dimitrov has been terribly off-colour so far this year and would want to make his opportunity count in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance since the 2018 Australian Open.

While Federer starts as a heavy favorite to advance to the semi-finals, Dimitrov on his day can be tricky; the Bulgarian is capable of causing massive trouble to the best of the best. Dimitrov can draw inspiration from his achievements in 2017, where he not only won the Nitto ATP Finals but also pushed Nadal to the brink in the semifinal of the Australian Open.

In a battle of two single-handed backhands, it would be intriguing to see whether Dimitrov can play at the highest level over the course of five sets to stun the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Or will Federer, unfazed by the challenger, go about his business to cruise to yet another US Open semifinal?

Arthur Ashe Stadium is ready to witness the Federer-Dimitrov in the second quarter-final of the 2019 US Open.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in four sets.