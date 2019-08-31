US Open 2019: Imperious Federer rolls into fourth round

Federer acknowledges the crowd after his third round win over Evans

Roger Federer put behind his travails of the first two rounds, where he had dropped a set apiece, by dismissing Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to move into his 18th consecutive US Open fourth round.

An imperious Federer was solid on serve from the outset, unleashing 48 winners to his opponent's 7, as Evans reeled under the relentless onslaught of the Swiss' all-court game.

The Brit lost his serve seven times and his only bright point of the match was a break of the Federer serve for the first time in the match, at 0-2 in the third. Federer responded to the momentary hiccup by reeling off five straight games to close out the win.

The win was Federer's most emphatic win in a third round match at the US Open since also conceding only 5 games in a 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 dismissal of Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in 2013.

Roger Federer

The Evans victory was Federer's first straight-set win at this year's US Open and his 64th overall at Flushing Meadows as the Swiss improves to 88-13 at the last Major of the year.

In the fourth round, Federer awaits the winner of the match between David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the quarter-finals.

Federer has an 8-1 head-to-head record over Goffin, winning the pair's two Grand Slam meetings in the fourth round of the 2012 French Open and the fourth round of the 2016 Australian Open. His most recent victory over the Belgian was in the final of Halle where Federer sealed his tenth triumph at the tournament.

In his lone meeting with Carreno Busta, Federer beat the Spaniard in straight sets in the first round of the 2013 French Open.

The Swiss maestro is 10-5 in fourth round matches at the US Open, suffering reverses against Agassi in 2001, Mirnyi in 2002, Nalbandian in 2003, Robredo in 2013 and most recently against Millman last year. Federer received 4th round walkovers against Andrei Pavel in 2004 and Mardy Fish in 2012.

It marks the 66th time Federer has reached the second week of a Major in his 78th Grand Slam appearance as the Swiss looks for a place in his 13th quarter-final at Flushing Meadows.