US Open 2019, Roger Federer vs Damir Dzumhur Second Round, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live stream details and more

Roger Federer might have prevailed in his first round match at the US Open 2019 against feisty Indian qualifier, Sumit Nagal but it was clearly not his best day on the court. Sumit Nagal, who managed to snatch the first set off Federer, leaving him momentarily dazed, is the talking point of Indian tennis currently.

Sporting a bearded look in this night session match, the 5-time US Open champion was having trouble finding his shots and Nagal took clever advantage of those ample occasions which came during the first half of the match. Federer soon recovered and served up 12 aces to cover for the 7 double faults he committed during the course of the match.

The 190th-ranked Nagal played intelligently but he slowly realized that he was not at par with the 20-time-Grand Slam champion. After a four-set match, which saw agonizing deuces in every alternate game, Federer cruised into the second round of the US Open. The 38-year-old saw off Nagal in 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 and jokingly called his performance to be "rusty" like his beard, in the post-match interview.

In the second round, Roger will be playing a familiar opponent, the Bosnia-Herzegovina player, Damir Dzumhur. Both Roger and Dzumhur lost their first sets in their opening matches but rebounded to win the match and set up a date with each other. The former World No. 23 player, Dzumhur has now plummeted to 99 in the rankings and has never been able to get a set out of Federer in their two previous encounters.

The duo have met each other twice, once on the Parisian clay at the 2015 Roland Garros and again on the grass courts of Wimbledon a month later, in the same year. Dzumhur has been dealing with injuries of late and isn't in top form.

Roger Federer, after his match against Nagal, will be wanting to have a quick day at office and wrap things up easily. He should be able to tame Dzumhur lest he make any tricky advances which could invite trouble for the Swiss. Hopefully, the rust Roger complained of, will no longer be present and we can relish the magic of watching Federer at play.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: [3] Roger Federer v Damir Dzumhur on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 10:45 p.m IST on August 28, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.