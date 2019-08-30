US Open 2019, Roger Federer vs Daniel Evans Third round match, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Roger Federer

The 2019 US Open has already sped into the third round stage as we arrive at Day 5 of the season's final Major. However, it has not been the smoothest of rides for 20-time Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer. The Swiss maestro made a slow start in both his matches so far and gave away the opening sets, on both occasions.

After the first round showdown against Indian talent, Sumit Nagal, where the 22-year-old bagged the opening set of his first-ever Major main draw appearance, we could sniff a hint of trouble. Federer doused the flames of that match and dominated in the subsequent sets.

In the second round match, Bosnia-Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur seemed an unlikely threat but yet again Federer squandered points and granted Dzumhur a 4-0 lead in the first set, to begin with.

All of these alarming facts aside, Federer once again rebounded and won the match in four sets in 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. Into the third round, however, we are headed for serious business and this time Roger has set up a date with Dan Evans of Great Britain.

The 29-year-old Evans has always been a promising player and his 3 hours and 10 minutes gruelling match against Frenchman Lucas Pouille was enough evidence of his mettle. Evans has given several top-billed players a hard time, including forcing Roger to two tie-breaks in the second round of the 2019 Australian Open.

Both Roger and Evans are equally excited to play each other as they have just had a training stint at Switzerland where they bonded. The 38-year-old Federer should not be repeating the same, casual mistakes he kept committing in the first two matches because Evans can be a tricky player to defeat. Although Roger has a 2-0 head-to-head lead, the 5-time US Open champion should play intelligently to tame the advances of Evans.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: [3] Roger Federer v Daniel Evans on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 9:30 p.m IST on August 30, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.