US Open 2019, Roger Federer vs David Goffin Fourth Round: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 31 // 01 Sep 2019, 18:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roger Federer

If we are to judge anything from the third round match of Roger Federer at the US Open 2019, he looked like he was taking a stroll in his backyard. After crushing British hope and good friend, Daniel Evans in well under 90 minutes, the five-time US Open champion finally looked like he knew what he was doing. By sealing the match in a terribly one-sided affair which came across in the form of 6-2, 6-2, 6-1, Federer cruised into the fourth round of the year's final Major.

As we are on the brink of entering the second week, things will now start getting tougher. 15th seed David Goffin has set up a date with the 38-year-old Federer in the Round of 16. Goffin has been playing exceptionally well of late and has produced great results in the last couple of months in itself. The 28-year-old stormed into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows after having defeated Pablo Carreno Busta. In a match full of exhausting points, Busta forced Goffin to two tie-breaks before the Belgian wrapped it up in 7-6(5), 7-6(9), 7-5.

However, Roger has a 8-1 head-to-head dominance to boast of against the Belgian. In fact, Roger defeated Goffin in Halle in June to bag his 10th title there. Other than that, Goffin has been to the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon Championships and even qualified for his first Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati last month, against Daniil Medvedev. Goffin, being in this sharp form, might just be a potential threat to the Swiss great.

Although if Roger decides to carry on with the panache of his third round match against Evans, it will be difficult for Goffin to upset him. The flying winners and perfect aces summed up the previous match and assured us that vintage Federer is back at it again.

Even if Goffin poses to be a threat, Federer, with the kind of conviction that he showed against Evans, would be able to tame the advances of the Belgian. Heading into this match, Roger would not want to go easy on his opponent and let the match slip away from his grasp like it had in the fourth round here against John Millman, last year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be keen on entering the quarters and inch closer to getting his hands on a 6th US Open trophy.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Advertisement

Surface: Hard Court

Time: [3] Roger Federer v [15] David Goffin on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 9:30 p.m IST on September 1, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.