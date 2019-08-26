US Open 2019, Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal First Round: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Roger Federer

After a whirlwind year of sensational tennis, we have arrived at the final Grand Slam in the calendar with the US Open. With this tournament, Roger Federer has also stepped into his 38th year but his form on the court still makes it hard for us to digest this fact.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is all set to make his return to the fast hardcourt surface of the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The most exciting bit about this return, however, lies in the fact that Federer is scheduled to meet India's very own 22-year-old tennis talent, Sumit Nagal.

The Haryana boy defeated Joao Menezes of Brazil in the qualifiers of the US Open and booked himself a ticket to the main draw of the final Grand Slam of the year. For his first appearance in the main draw, Nagal could not have asked for a better opponent.

The Swiss maestro, who won five US Opens on the trot, will meet the young Indian to open his bid for a sixth title. The contrasts may be jarring in this match with the immense experience of Roger playing under the floodlights of Arthur Ashe in an electrifying New York atmosphere while Nagal is the gaping tourist at a performer's show.

Federer has not had the best of performances at the US Open of late, especially after a fourth-round exit in the 2018 edition to John Millman. The sixth US Open title has been eluding Federer for quite some time now.

But if we are to gather anything from his Wimbledon final performance, we should hardly be having doubts about his form which he admittedly says, has improved even after the heartbreaking loss to Novak Djokovic. Sumit Nagal, on the other hand, is already overwhelmed for getting a chance to play the Swiss legend.

Although Roger lost in the third round in the recently-concluded Cincinnati Masters, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is healthier and happier than ever. He will be looking to ride on this positivity into the upcoming fortnight which will be exhausting.

It's also an exciting moment for all Indians as Sumit Nagal will step on the court to lock horns with the Swiss great and, who knows, what beginner's luck can gift him? It is going to be interesting to watch how Nagal fares against Roger and if, at all, he can put him in any spot of trouble during the match.

All in all, it isn't a match anyone, especially Indian fans, would want to miss!

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: [3] Roger Federer v Sumit Nagal on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 5:45 am IST on August 27, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.