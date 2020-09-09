US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Date: 11 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Alexander Zverev and Pablo Carreno Busta face off against each other for a place in the final of the US Open on Friday.

Zverev has booked a place in his second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal (the first being the Australian Open earlier this year), but is yet to reach his maiden final. After a disappointing first-round defeat to Andy Murray at the Cincinnati Masters two weeks ago, the German has rebounded in fine fashion at the US Open.

The World No. 7's early round matches were relatively comfortable, despite a couple of dropped sets and a few unforced errors. His greatest test, however, was his quarterfinal match against Borna Coric, in which the German overturned a poor first set to prevail 1-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2020 US Open

Alexander Zverev next faces Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who has been the surprise package of the men's draw so far. After prevailing in a tense five-setter in the first round, the Spaniard made his way to the quarterfinal in bizarre circumstances.

Carreno Busta was locked in a tight first set against Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, but the Serb's controversial disqualification ensured that the Spaniard sailed through.

In the quarterfinal, Carreno Busta rallied in trademark fashion against Denis Shapovalov. After losing the first set, he took a 2-sets-to-1 lead by bagging two tiebreaks.

The Spaniard then lost all his momentum in the fourth set, due to apparent injury and fitness concerns. However, he fought back in the fifth to win 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 0-6, 6-3 and reach his second US Open semifinal.

Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

The semifinal at the US Open marks the second meeting between the two players, and Alexander Zverev currently leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Pablo Carreno Busta.

The German defeated the World No. 27 in the semifinals of the 2018 Miami Masters in relatively comfortable fashion, prevailing 7-6, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2020 US Open

Given their recent form, previous history and difference in rankings, Alexander Zverev has the slight edge coming into this semifinal encounter. The German's biggest weapon on the fast courts at Flushing Meadows is his massive first serve, which has been in top form lately.

However, Zverev does not possess the most reliable second serve, something that Pablo Carreno Busta can use to his advantage. The World No. 7's tendency to hit one too many double faults hasn't really cost him at Flushing Meadows so far, but could prove to be his Achilles' heel in any match.

Carreno Busta's dogged and patient playing style would pose a threat to Zverev even off the ground. The Spaniard can use his court coverage and consistency to force errors from Zverev in the baseline exchanges.

The World No. 27 will come into the match high on confidence, having shown his ability to grind out difficult wins this week. But if Zverev can keep his errors at a minimum, maintain a high first serve rate and use his strong backhand to his advantage in long rallies - all things he has done successfully at the US Open so far - he should prevail on Friday.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.