US Open 2020: Amanda Anisimova vs Katrina Scott preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Katrina Scott

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Amanda Anisimova vs Katrina Scott preview

16-year-old Katrina Scott has taken the 2020 US Open by storm, making the second round on her debut Grand Slam (main draw) appearance. There, she will face compatriot and fellow teenager Amanda Anisimova for a place in the third round.

Both Anisimova and Scott won in straight sets and will go into their match with great confidence. The 19-year-old Anisimova overwhelmed Viktoriya Tomova in her opening round match by bludgeoning 41 winners past the Bulgarian. Scott, meanwhile, put up a dominant display herself to knock out Natalia Vikhlyantseva, who is ranked 500 spots above her.

Amanda Anisimova

For Anisimova the stakes may be a little higher due to the greater expectations that she carries. Ranked in the top 30, the 2019 Roland Garros semifinalist has struggled to do well over her last few tournaments.

At the recently concluded Western & Southern Open, Anisimova managed to win just one match before losing to Jessica Pegula.

Katrina Scott on the other hand has never played a Grand Slam event prior to this, and anything that she achieves will be a bonus for her. The teenager was quite lucky to enter the US Open in the first place due to a series of withdrawals, and will want to make the most of the opportunity.

That said, she will not have it easy against Anisimova who is ranked 600 spots above her. This second round match-up will be Scott’s second WTA match of the year, and the lack of experience could potentially thwart her ambitions.

Amanda Anisimova vs Katrina Scott head-to-head

The head-to-head between Amanda Anisimova and Katrina Scott currently stands at 0-0; the two have never played each other before.

Amanda Anisimova vs Katrina Scott prediction

Amanda Anisimova

Katrina Scott is a player who likes to dictate the rallies from the baseline. She enjoys hitting depth-heavy groundstrokes off both wings but is also capable of taking the pace off her returns when needed.

However, moving forward is not one of her strengths as she possesses a rather meek approach shot and an even weaker volley. Her court-positioning going forward is suspect too, and that is something Anisimova could capitalize upon.

The 19-year-old on her part will look to continue her attacking brand of tennis. Her forehand in particular can wreak havoc against Scott, who will have a tough time chasing down the quick groundstrokes being fired at her.

But Anisimova's attacking instincts can also be her undoing at times. The older of the two Americans committed 37 unforced errors against Tomova in the first round, which could prove costly as she goes deeper into the tournament.

Anisimova’s greater pedigree and experience in big matches will likely see her through on Thursday, but Katrina Scott is certainly one to watch out for in the future.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.