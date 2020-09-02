US Open 2020: Borna Coric vs Juan Ignacio Londero preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Borna Coric vs Juan Ignacio Londero

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 3:30 pm EDT, 1 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

Borna Coric vs Juan Ignacio Londero preview

Borna Coric poses with the 2018 Halle Open trophy

Next Gen star Borna Coric has struggled over the last one year or so, failing to show the level that propelled him to a career-high ranking of No. 12. The Croat is looking to change that at this year's US Open, and will try to continue his newfound form when he takes on Juan Ignacio Londero in the second round on Wednesday.

Borna Coric started the year still reeling from the blues of a disappointing 2019 season that saw him fall out of the top 20. The World No. 32 ended the previous season on a six-match losing streak, and continued the same pattern at the start of 2020 as he lost five of his first six matches.

However, just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced tennis to close shop, Coric had a week of redemption at the Rio Open where he reached the semifinals.

The Croat had a busy lockdown period as he was involved with Novak Djokovic's controversial Adria Tour, and ended up testing positive for coronavirus during the Zadar leg. Coric has seemingly not been at his physical best since then, but that didn't stop him from making light work of Pablo Andujar in his opening match on Monday.

Coric's next opponent Juan Ignacio Londero had a similar disappointing end to 2019, which saw him lose nine of his last 11 matches of the season. The Argentine had otherwise enjoyed a breakthrough year though, winning his first ATP title and reaching the second week of the French Open - where he lost to 12-time winner Rafael Nadal.

Since then Londero has fallen outside the top 60, but he will try to get his sophomore year back on track when he meets Coric at Flushing Meadows.

Borna Coric vs Juan Ignacio Londero head-to-head

Borna Coric beat Juan Ignacio Londero in their most recent meeting in 2020

Borna Coric and Juan Ignacio Londero have met a total of two times on the tour so far, with the head-to-head currently standing 2-0 in favor of Coric.

The pair last met in February at the ATP 500 event in Rio, where Coric beat Londero in two tight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. The Croat had also defeated the Argentine in the semifinals of the Barranquilla Challenger in 2015 en route winning the title.

Borna Coric vs Juan Ignacio Londero prediction

Juan Ignacio Londero returns a shot

Borna Coric has shown some signs of a resurgence in his last two tournaments, but it is unclear whether he is still being affected by COVID-19. The World No. 32 will have plenty of questions asked of him by Juan Ignacio Londero, who is known for his hard-hitting baseline play.

Coric will need to be more assertive with his shot-making on Wednesday, as he is unlikely to outlast Londero in the rallies. The Argentine on his part would have to keep his errors to a minimum, as they can sometimes go out of control.

Prediction: Juan Ignacio Londero to win in five sets.