US Open 2020: Casper Ruud vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: Casper Ruud vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Casper Ruud vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Casper Ruud staged an incredible comeback on Day 2 of the US Open. The Norwegian, playing in just his third match at the Slam, came back from two sets and a break down to oust local favorite Mackenzie McDonald.

Ruud, often considered to be a claycourt specialist, is still looking for his first big result on the faster surfaces. In that sense, his win over McDonald will definitely be a confidence-booster going forward in New York.

Ruud's next opponent, Finland's No. 1 player Emil Ruusuvuori, scored a solid win himself in the first round. He took out Slovenia's Alijaz Bedene in another five-set marathon.

Emil Ruusuvuori won his first Grand Slam match in the first round.

Ruusuvuori is also a relative greenhorn at the Grand Slam level. The win against Bedene was the first for the 21-year-old at a Major.

Ruusuvuori did have a great season last year, having surged to three title wins on the Challenger circuit and scoring his first top 10 win (over Dominic Thiem). And unlike Ruud, the young Finnish player enjoys playing on the hard-courts a lot more.

He hits a very flat ball and relies on the pace of his groundstrokes to win a lot of the points, something that has proven to be a winning strategy in Flushing Meadows this year.

Casper Ruud vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

Casper Ruud will have to put in good serving numbers to stay in the match

This will be the first meeting the between the two youngsters, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

The two will likely take on distinct roles on the court, with Ruusuvuori being the aggressor from the baseline and Ruud the counterpuncher. But while the Norwegian has proven his defensive prowess in the past, he will need to take his chances and go big on the forehand to hurt his young opponent.

Casper Ruud vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

A close one to call, this match could go down to the wire. Both men have already played a five-set match and might grow a little impatient if this one starts heading in the same direction.

Casper Ruud has talked a lot about the extra practice that he undertook on the hard-courts during the time off. He definitely has the desire to do well on all surfaces and between the two of them, has the more well-rounded game.

The Norwegian's calm temperament and consistent hitting might just be enough to help him come through this one.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in four sets.