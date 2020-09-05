US Open 2020: Amanda Anisimova vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Maria Sakkari vs Amanda Anisimova

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Amanda Anisimova vs Maria Sakkari preview

Maria Sakkari

15th seed Maria Sakkari will be looking to continue her good form in the North American hardcourt swing when she takes on rising star Amanda Anisimova for a place in the second week of the 2020 US Open.

Since being upset by Krystina Pliskova in her first match after the COVID-19 break, Sakkari has managed to strike a rich vein of form. At the 2020 Western & Southern Open, the Greek showed plenty of muscle in wins over all-time great Serena Williams and young phenom Coco Gauff.

Sakkari began her US Open campaign with a three-set victory over Stefanie Voegele, where she blasted 38 winners past her Swiss opponent. The Greek was tested more in her second round match against USA's Bernarda Pera, where she trailed by a set before putting in a clutch performance to get through the match.

Her opponent on Saturday, American youngster Amanda Anisimova, will likely provide an even stiffer challenge.

Anisimova broke through in epic fashion last year as she reached the semifinals of the French Open and won her maiden WTA title. But since then she has struggled a little with injuries and personal problems - in particular, the passing of her father in late 2019.

The World No. 28 enjoyed a good result at Auckland in January, where she beat former top 10 players Eugenie Bouchard and Daria Kasatkina before being bundled out by eventual champ Serena Williams. But she wasn't able to follow up on her early-season success, and had lost four of her previous seven matches before arriving in New York.

At the US Open, Anisimova has faced relatively inexperienced players in her first two rounds. And although she has lost the shape on her shots - along with her temper - at times, the American has managed to make the third round of her home Slam for the first time ever.

Amanda Anisimova vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

The 19-year old Amanda Anisimova has not met Maria Sakkari on the tour yet

The third round match in New York will be the first-ever career meeting between Maria Sakkari and Amanda Ansimova on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Amanda Anisimova vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Maria Sakkari plays a backhand

One of the main characteristics of Maria Sakkari's that has helped her perform well at Flushing Meadows - both at the Western & Southern Open and the US Open - is her physicality. Anyone who has followed the Greek would know that she is built like a tank.

Sakkari's endurance has helped her outlast her opponents with ease on the relatively quicker courts in New York this year.

While Sakkari plays solid groundstrokes from the baseline, Amanda Anisimova prefers to hit her shots with pace and precision. The American can hit her forehand effectively at any height, which makes it especially deadly on hardcourts.

That said, Sakkari is much more experienced than the 19-year-old Anisimova, and that will likely help her advance to the fourth round of the US Open.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.