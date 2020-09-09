US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady

Date: 10 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady preview

Two-time Major champion and former US Open winner Naomi Osaka has done exceptionally well to handle the challenges thrown at her in New York this week. The Japanese star beat the in-form Shelby Rogers in straight sets on Tuesday, delivering yet another serving masterclass to secure a last four spot.

Osaka is now set to face the dynamic 25-year-old Jennifer Brady of the USA, in what could potentially be the biggest test for her yet.

Jennifer Brady

Brady has been one of the most dominant players at this year's US Open, and is yet to drop a set in the tournament. That record, despite going up against solid opposition featuring the likes of Angelique Kerber, CiCi Bellis and Carolina Garcia, is a remarkable achievement in itself.

The American, who has an extremely well-rounded game, has rarely put a foot wrong this week. She has lost serve only a handful of times in five matches, has scored a plethora of winners off her forehand, and been in top form when it comes to her movement.

Brady's calm temperament on the court has been even more impressive. She hasn't panicked after falling behind in matches, nor has she shown any signs of nerves while closing them out.

The American has played like a champion throughout the week, and Osaka will have her hands full trying to defuse Brady's firepower on Thursday.

Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady head-to-head

Naomi Osaka came out on top in the duo's last meeting.

Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at 1-1.

The two first played each other as teenagers way back in 2014, with Brady winning in straights on that occasion. Osaka, however, managed to pull one back, scoring a win in Charleston a couple of years ago.

It has still been a while since the two have played each other, so past records may not mean much anyway. Brady has been one of the most improved players on tour in recent months, and it will be up to Osaka to find a way to push the American out of her comfort zone.

Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady prediction

The fourth seed Naomi Osaka remains the favorite heading into this one, given how well she handles big matches. She has held her own against similarly dangerous-looking opponents in her last three matches, and will be looking to continue her streak.

Jennifer Brady is a big test, arguably the biggest that Osaka has faced yet. But from what we have seen so far, the Japanese star thrives under such pressure; she might just have a trick or two up her sleeve to help her come through this one.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.