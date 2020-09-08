US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers

Date: 8 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 7 pm EDT, 4.30 am IST

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers preview

Naomi Osaka breezed past a potentially tricky opponent in the fourth round of the US Open, needing just over an hour to dispatch the Estonian No. 1 Anett Kontaveit.

The Japanese star, who has had to come through a couple of tough battles this week, will be looking at the win over Kontaveit as a big confidence booster heading into the business end of the tournament.

Osaka's serve and powerful groundstrokes have been working well for her in New York so far. And she will have to rely heavily on those strengths in her quarterfinal matchup, where she is set to take on American Shelby Rogers.

Shelby Rogers

Rogers is in the midst of a big breakthrough tournament herself. She had never previously made it past the third round in New York, but has been able to bring out her best tennis this week.

Her win against Petra Kvitova in the last round was especially impressive. Not only did Rogers do well to match up to Kvitova's power, she also showed immense grit in saving three matches points en route the finish line.

The American has a powerful game and likes to unleash on the forehand wing, but will have her work cut out against an increasingly dangerous looking Osaka.

Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Naomi Osaka has lost all her previous meetings against her opponent.

Shelby Rogers has a surprising 3-0 lead over Naomi Osaka in the pair's head-to-head. In fact, the American is yet to lose a set against her more fancied opponent.

Their last meeting came at the 2017 Volvo Car Open, and Osaka has obviously gone on to accomplish a lot since then. Despite the lopsided head-to-head, the Japanese will enter this contest as the favorite.

Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers prediction

The match against Kvitova would have given Shelby Rogers a good look at the sort of style that she will be facing in this match. That might come in handy for the American, but she would have to be a little extra careful against Naomi Osaka - who has been absolutely outstanding in tight situations.

This match is Osaka's for the taking, given her superiority on the serve and off the ground. And with the kind of intent that she has shown so far, she might have enough to come through any long match.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.