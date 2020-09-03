US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Prize money: $39,024,000

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Novak Djokovic has dropped only one set enroute to the third round at this year's US Open.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic overcame the loss of his first tiebreak of the year to beat Kyle Edmund in the second round of the 2020 US Open on Wednesday. The the top seed now has a perfect 15-0 record in second-round matches at the tournament.

In the process, the Serb also extended his perfect start to the season to 25-0. He will now meet Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the third round on Friday.

25-0 in 2020.



The man is literally unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/I9uNumaRuz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2020

Novak Djokovic has never lost at the US Open before the third round. Moreover, he has reached at least the semifinal in all but one of his 12 appearances here since 2006.

For a place in the second week of the tournament, Djokovic faces Jan-Lennard Struff in a rematch of the pair's quarterfinal at the Cincinnati Masters last week.

Unlike the top seed, the 28th-seeded Struff is yet to drop a set at the US Open this year. He took out Pedro Martinez and Michael Mmoh in successive rounds to reach the third-round at the tournament for only the second time in his career.

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Novak Djokovic looks to extend his perfect head-to-head record against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Novak Djokovic enjoys a commanding 4-0 head-to-head record against the 30-year-old Struff.

The German took his only set against the world number one in the pair's third meeting in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year. However, when they met for the fourth time for a place in the Cincinnati Masters semifinal last week, Novak Djokovic dropped only four games in a dominating win.

Jolly Djoker 😆@DjokerNole sails past Struff 6-3, 6-1 to book a SF date with Bautista Agut in just over an hour.#CInCyTENNIS pic.twitter.com/0De8DCIGo3 — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 26, 2020

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will need some stopping this year. Playing his seventh match in ten days, the Serb displayed little signs of physical exhaustion as he recovered from the loss of the opening set to down Edmund in four.

“It was anybody’s game really for a set and a half. I made some breaks and then obviously after winning the second set, I felt more comfortable. I was returning better, I started to read his serve better and I was pleased with my serve. Overall, it was a very good test and I am happy to get through,” said Djokovic in an on-court interview after his victory.

Despite dropping his serve a few times during his four-set win over Edmund, the Serb sounded bullish and confident about his chances at the tournament.

Never one to shy away from a challenge...@DjokerNole is prepared to go the distance 💪#USOpen pic.twitter.com/dWThni1EXr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020

That could only mean bad news for the rest of the draw, particularly for Struff.

The German will probably need to play the best tennis of his life if he hopes to have a chance of becoming the first player to beat Djokovic this year.

Struff turned around an indifferent start to the season by winning three matches at the Cincinnati Masters last week. But his good form came to nothing as he won just four games against the eventual champion in a lopsided quarterfinal defeat. More of the same could be in the offing for Struff on Friday.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.