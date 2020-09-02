US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund
Date: 2 September 2020
Tournament: US Open 2020
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $39,024,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar
Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund preview
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is in the midst of a phenomenal season. The Serb is unbeaten this year and boasts a 24-0 win-loss record since January. He got his US Open campaign off to a quick start, easing past Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-4 6-1.
Unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund, on the other hand, looked shaky in his first-round match against Alexander Bublik, dropping the opening set. However, the World No. 44 soon found his feet to seal a 2-6 7-5 7-5 6-0 victory. Edmund's win percentage at the US Open is 56%, the second best for him at any Slam.
Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund head-to-head
Djokovic and Edmund have faced each other six times so far, with the Serb claiming victory on five occasions. The only time Edmund picked up the win was in their 2018 meeting at the Madrid Masters, where he prevailed in three sets.
The two met in the Round of 16 of the 2016 US Open – Edmund's first appearance – with Djokovic clinching a straight-set win.
Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund prediction
The Djokovic juggernaut has proven to be impossible to halt. The 33-year-old has been in a rich vein of form and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. His ground strokes and return of serve look as potent as ever, while his serve has also been reliable this year.
Edmund will need to come out all guns blazing and ensure his forehand is firing on all cylinders as taking a set off Djokovic early will be his only chance of beating the three-time US Open champion.
Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.Published 02 Sep 2020, 00:48 IST