US Open 2021: Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Date: 30 August 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 1.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview

Casper Ruud and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will lock horns in an exciting first-round encounter at the 2021 US Open on Monday.

Ruud is in the midst of a breakthrough season. After reaching consecutive Masters 1000 semifinals in Madrid and Monte Carlo the Norwegian went on an incredible run, capturing four ATP titles over the course of the next two months.

Ruud has also reached the quarterfinals at the two hardcourt Masters 1000 events in the lead-up to the US Open, and will be brimming with confidence right now.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has won just one main draw match this season.

Tsonga, meanwhile, has had to endure a rough 2021 so far. Back from another injury break, the Frenchman opened the year with a promising Round of 16 showing at his home event in Marseille. However, he hasn't been able to record a main draw match win since.

The 36-year-old has shown flashes of his best tennis - he pushed the talented Mikael Ymer to five sets at Wimbledon - but consistency has eluded him.

Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Casper Ruud and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga prediction

Casper Ruud has done well at some of the recent hardcourt events.

Casper Ruud will be the firm favorite heading into this contest, given his recent results. A known claycourt specialist, Ruud has continued to impress with his performances on the red dirt this year. But the Norwegian has made major improvements to his hardcourt game too, and the results have begun to show.

Ruud's run to the quarterfinals in both Toronto and Cincinnati - where he scored wins over accomplished hardcourt players Marin Cilic and Reilly Opelka - is a testament to his growth.

The 22-year-old enjoys playing on the front foot a lot more than he did earlier in his career. His much-improved serve has also become a potent weapon in quicker conditions. That said, he would still need to be wary of Jo-Wilfred Tsonga's power-packed game.

When playing at his best, Tsonga can challenge even the best players in the world from any part of the court. And while his footspeed and strokeplay have faded over the years, the Frenchman still possesses the raw power to hit through most opponents.

Ruud will need to continue playing aggressively to ensure that he doesn't let Tsonga dictate the play. The youngster is definitely the fitter of the two players and if he can manage to maintain a steady level, he should be able to fend off Tsonga in this one.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in four sets.

Edited by Musab Abid