US Open 2021: Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: 7 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio/ Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina will take on Canadian prodigy Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open on Tuesday. While Svitolina eased past Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round, Fernandez registered a come-from-behind 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 victory over former champion Angelique Kerber.

Elina Svitolina has been riding a wave of momentum lately. After a mediocre grass-court season, the Ukrainian won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics where she beat Elena Rybakina in three sets. Svitolina then went on to win her 16th career title in Chicago, just a week before the US Open.

The 26-year-old is on a nine-match winning streak and has not lost a set so far at the New York Slam. She had reached the semifinals at Flushing Meadows two years ago, and will be hoping to book a place in the last four yet again on Tuesday.

Leylah Fernandez reacts during her fourth-round match against Angelique Kerber

Leylah Fernandez, meanwhile, has beaten two multiple Slam champions on her way to the quarterfinals. She vanquished defending champion Naomi Osaka in a three-set third-round match before outlasting tour veteran Angelique Kerber on Sunday, again in three sets.

Fernandez won her first career title at Monterrey in March, but faced early exits from her other tournaments in the year. Nevertheless, she has scripted a drastic turnaround in fortunes this week in New York, and will be looking to cause another upset on Tuesday to make the last four.

Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

The sole meeting between Elina Svitolina and Leylah Fernandez took place in Monterrey last year, where Svitolina won in straight sets. Hence, their head-to-head currently stands at 1-0 in favor of the Ukrainian.

Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Elina Svitolina and Leylah Fernandez are exceptionally quick around the court with strong defensive skills. We can expect extended rallies on a significant number of points, but Fernandez is likely to look for winners earlier than her opponent.

Elina Svitolina hits a forehand against Simona Halep at the 2021 US Open

Svitolina has been particularly impressive on serve in the tournament thus far. She has been broken just thrice in four matches, and has won close to 70% of the points on first serve. Fernandez, on her part, has been prone to untimely double faults and has struggled to maintain a good percentage of first serves.

The young Canadian has played back-to-back three-setters and is likely to show signs of fatigue in the quarterfinals. If Svitolina remains steady from the baseline ans is able to elongate the exchanges, she should be able to sneak out a win.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid