US Open 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Karolina Pliskova vs (14) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: 6 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karolina Pliskova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova will take on 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open.

Pliskova has been on a roll over the last few weeks. After making the final at Wimbledon, the World No. 4 has carried her form into the US Open Series.

Pliskova finished as the runner-up in Montreal and reached the semifinals in Cincinnati, arriving in New York with a lot of confidence. That was reflected in her gutsy three-setter win over 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova in the second round, where the Czech had to save a match point.

Pliskova had a much easier outing in the next match, blowing away Wimbledon quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the fourth round. But things are set to get tougher for the Czech as she now faces an opponent who has had her number the last two times they've met.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in action at the 2021 US Open

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is currently in the middle of a resurgent season. The Russian was terrific during the clay swing, making the semifinals at Madrid as well as the final at Roland Garros.

Pavlyuchenkova continued to shine on hardcourts, stretching eventual champion Belinda Bencic to three sets in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The World No. 15 made an even bigger statement in mixed doubles, winning the gold medal for Russia in partnership with Andrey Rublev.

At the ongoing US Open Pavlyuchenkova was put to the test by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the second round, but the Russian was able to eke out a three-set win. Apart from that it has been smooth sailing so far in New York for the 29-year-old, who has returned to the US Open fourth round for the first time since 2011.

Karolina Pliskova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova leads Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 in the head-to-head. But despite the overall numbers and the fact that Pliskova won their only prior meeting at the US Open (in 2016), it is the Russian who has dominated the rivalry in recent times. Pavlyuchenkova has come out on top in both of her last two meetings with the Czech.

Karolina Pliskova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Karolina Pliskova celebrates a point during the 2021 US Open

Karolina Pliskova has been serving brilliantly so far at the US Open, which was a big factor in her tight second-round win over Amanda Anisimova. Even against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round, the 29-year-old produced 20 aces and won 91% of her first-serve points.

As long as Pliskova serves this well, she remains a dangerous proposition for anyone on the opposite side of the net.

However, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova does have the ability to expose the loopholes in the Czech's game. She is superb at converting defense into offense, and will look to keep giving Pliskova an extra ball back in order to exploit her movement and draw errors.

This match will be a massive test for Pliskova's ground game. But she has improved her footwork in recent times, and also has more belief in her game right now.

Pavlyuchenkova on her part is prone to crumbling under pressure, so Pliskova might be able to pull through if she can keep her unforced errors at bay.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to win in three sets.

Like our Facebook page to get the latest news and updates!

Edited by Musab Abid